Cow smugglers run over cop with loader during vehicle check in UP; 2 held

VARANASI: A police constable was killed after cow smugglers ran over him with a loader when he signalled them to stop for checking near Khujji turn under Chandavak police station area in Uttar Pradesh early on Sunday, police said. Two cow smugglers were arrested after a police encounter in the Chandwak area of Jaunpur, while a third smuggler was critically injured. The deceased constable was identified as Durgesh Singh (35). (Representational image)

According to a police officer, the deceased constable was identified as Durgesh Singh (35). he was deployed in Chandavak police station and was on duty along with the station officer

Police chased the smugglers for about 60 km. In Varanasi, smugglers opened fire on the police team. In response, the police also opened fire. In this, a criminal Salman was killed, while Narendra and Golu Yadav were shot in the leg.

According to Jaunpur police, on the night of May 17 at 11.30 pm, they were checking vehicles near Khujji turn, when the pickup of the smugglers came. Seeing the police team, the driver of the pickup jeep sped up the vehicle instead of stopping it. When constable Durgesh tried to stop him, the smugglers hit him and ran away. Immediately the constable was taken to the hospital, where he was declared dead by the doctors, said a police officer.

Soon after that, police launched a search for the cow smugglers.

The officer said that while running towards Varanasi, the criminals left the pickup and got on two bikes. From Cholapur in Varanasi, the criminals started running towards Chandwak. When the police came close to the criminals, they opened fire on the police. In response, the police also fired in which three criminals, Narendra Yadav and Golu were injured. Bike rider Salman got seriously injured in the encounter and police took him to the nearest hospital.