Crackdown on adulteration: Over 5,000 kg of substandard food items destroyed in Lucknow

LUCKNOW In a major pre-Diwali enforcement drive, the Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) on Thursday destroyed over 5,000 kg of adulterated, expired and unhygienic food items — mainly sweets and dairy products — seized from various shops and production units across the city. The total estimated value of the destroyed items was over ₹6 lakh.

The operation, carried out under the supervision of assistant commissioner, FSDA, Vijay Pratap Singh, and chief food safety officer JP Singh, covered sweet shops and food suppliers to prevent sale of adulterated or expired products during the Diwali rush.

The assistant commissioner said: “Nearly 150 kg of foul-smelling khoya worth ₹60,000 was destroyed at a unit in Sona Vihar, Alamnagar. At an outlet in Nadarganj, 223 kg of substandard ghee worth ₹1.22 lakh was seized. A major crackdown at another outlet in Rajendra Nagar led to the destruction of 5,000 kg of sweets, including milk cake, kalakand, petha, dodha barfi, Karachi halwa, laddoos and various other items, valued at ₹5.57 lakh. Expired packaged sweets were also found and destroyed on the spot.”

At an outlet in Bhakhamau (Gudamba), 77.6 kg of expired packaged items such as kaju katli, papad, pickles and biscuits were destroyed; the items were worth approximately ₹43,835.

FSDA’s APPEAL

As Diwali approaches, consumers are urged to remain vigilant while purchasing sweets, dairy products and festive food items. The food department has advised people to:

Avoid buying sweets that look overly colourful or have a strong artificial smell.

Check manufacturing and expiry dates on packaged products.

Prefer branded, FSSAI-licensed stores for purchases.