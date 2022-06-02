Daily Covid cases cross 30-mark after 3 months in Lucknow
LUCKNOW: New daily Covid-19 cases crossed the 30-mark in the state capital on Wednesday after a gap of about three months while 128 new covid cases were reported in the state during the day, officials said.
In Lucknow, 10 new cases were reported from Qaiserbagh, six in Indira Nagarand three each in Chinhut, Sarojininagar, four in Mal, two in NK road and Gosaiganj, one each in Alambagh, Kakori, Aishbagh and Malihabad area. In all, five patients recovered in the past 24 hours in Lucknow.
“Contact tracing of about 50 persons for each Covid positive case is being done,” said chief medical officer of Lucknow, Dr Manoj Agrawal.
On March 6, the state capital reported 32 new Covid-19 cases and since then the number of fresh daily cases remained below 30. On March 6, there were 380 active Covid-19 cases under treatment in Lucknow.
“In all, 97,054 Covid samples were tested in the past 24-hours while a total 114,547,211 samples have been tested in the state till now,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health in a press statement on Wednesday.
“In UP, 146 patients recovered in the past 24-hours and till now 2,055,554 patients have recovered. The recovery rate in the state is over 98%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general association of international doctors.
The state has a total of 850 active Covid-19 cases and a majority among them are in home isolation.
-
Stone pelting in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh after ex-BJP councillor's son's death
The deceased was identified as Ratan, a resident of the Gandhinagar area of Chittorgarh. He was reportedly attacked by some unknown assailants at the Shivaji Circle on Tuesday night. Chittorgarh superintendent of police (SP), Preeti Jain told ANI that Section 144 of the IPC was yet to be imposed in the region and internet services have also not been snapped as of now.
-
'Caste-based count' in a set time frame, says Nitish. RJD claims victory
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said that a caste-based count will be held in Bihar in a set time frame and a cabinet will be decision before a final announcement.
-
Covid-19: Mumbai reports 739 new cases, 46% jump since yesterday
Mumbai on Wednesday reported 739 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, a jump of 46 per cent since Tuesday when the city saw 506 infections. The positivity rate stood at 8.4 per cent.
-
'Is it true..?': Smriti Irani's questions to Kejriwal over Satyendar Jain arrest
Irani on Wednesday posed a series of sharp questions to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal over the arrest of his health minister Satyendar Jain by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case.
-
Delhi weather: Rain, gusty winds at 30-40 kmph likely in next 2 hours, says IMD
A powerful thunderstorm - packing winds of up to 100 km per hour - pummeled Delhi Monday, leaving two dead and over 530 trees uprooted, as well as flooding roads and creating traffic jams, causing widespread damage to property and vehicles, and disrupting internet and electricity supply. It was the first storm with wind speeds of over 100 km per hour since June 2018, when Cyclone Palam tore through Delhi with 104 km per hour winds.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics