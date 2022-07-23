Daily entry passes only for meeting concerned authorities: Secretariat
The Uttar Pradesh secretariat has decided not to allow daily visitors to roam around in different buildings and meet other ministers or officers on the basis of the daily entry pass issued to them.
The secretariat administration department has issued an order stating that the daily entry pass was valid for three hours and was only for meeting the authorities on whose recommendations they are issued.
“Entry passes to the secretariat are issued on the recommendation of specified categories of officers in accordance with the secretariat entry policy. These entry passes are valid only for three hours and are not valid for different buildings,” said Hemant Rao, additional chief secretary, secretariat administration department in an order dated July 21, 2022, sent to all additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries, secretaries and special secretaries.
A copy of the orders has been sent to the private secretaries of all the ministers as well. “Please ensure that the visitors do not go to meet other officers except the one for which the daily entry pass has been issued. Please direct private secretaries working under you to take your permission and examine the entry passes of visitors before meeting them,” read the order. Senior officers of the secretariat administration department remained unavailable for comments.
-
Hotel manager held for announcing sale of liquor near entrance of prominent university
The Loni Kalbhor Police have arrested a hotel manager after a Facebook post by Pune senior lawyer Adv Asim Sarode's post stating that the said hotel had put up an advertisement “unlimited liquor for two hours for Rs 799” outside the gate of a prominent private university went viral on social media. The manager has been identified as Deviprasad Subhash Shetty (33), a resident of Shewalwadi in Haveli.
-
Crime against women and children in UP: Over 2,700 convicted and punished since March 25
With regular and effective pursuance in courts, the state government has got as many as 2,752 accused convicted and punished for committing heinous crimes like sexual offences against children and women, rape and other offences since the formation of Yogi government 2.0 in Uttar Pradesh. Another mafia of Azamgarh Dhruv Singh alias Kuntoo Singh was awarded ten years of rigorous imprisonment and penalty was imposed against him.
-
Youth booked for raping 17-year-old he befriended on social media
The Khadak Police have booked a youth for allegedly raping a seventeen-year-old girl on the pretext of marriage. The incident took place nine months ago and the first information report (FIR) was lodged on July 21. The victim's mother has lodged a complaint in the case. The police have lodged the FIR under IPC 376 (rape).
-
Class 11 admission process to speed up, first merit list out soon
The education department on Friday began the process to start filling the part 2 form of the centralised admission process for Class 11. With the CBSE Class 10 results also declared on Friday, the process of admissions to Class 11 is expected to speed-up in the next five days, following which the first merit list will be announced.
-
A Pune court on Thursday granted bail to builder and developer Deepak Sakharam Kulkarni, alias DSK, director of DSK Group of Companies, in a MOFA case registered against Kulkarni in 2016. Advocates Aashutosh Srivastava and Ritesh Yeolekar represented DSK and his wife Hemanti in an FIR registered with Sinhgad police station on August 13, 2016.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics