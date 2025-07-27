Days before his new ‘job’, LU VC-led exec council clears key appointments, promotions

The executive council of the Lucknow University (LU) headed by outgoing vice chancellor Prof Alok Kumar Rai cleared the appointments of 21 faculty members and 17 promotions as part of Career Advancement Scheme on Saturday. This was the last executive council meeting held before Prof Rai joins the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta, (IIM-C) as its director. A view of the Lucknow University. (HT file)

During the executive council meeting, one assistant professor each in education, English (French), social work (contractual) and social work respectively, two assistant professors in law, three assistant professors in CS engineering, four associate professors in CS engineering, one associate professor each psychology and sociology, one professor each sociology and social work respectively were appointed.

Besides, three resident medical officers (allopathy) and one resident medical officer (homeopathy) were also appointed. The executive council also cleared promotions for three faculty members of the sociology department– Pawan Kumar, Prof Pratibha Raj and Prof Pramod Kumar. Thirteen faculty members of the law department were also promoted. They are Prof Alok Kumar Yadav, Prof Anurag Kumar Srivastava, Prof Abhishek Kumar Tewari, Prof Varun Chhachar, Prof Radhey Shyam Prasad and Prof Rajeev Singh Rathi, Archana Singh, Kalindri, Richa Saxena, Ashish Kumar Srivastav, Chandra Sen Pratap Singh, Mrinalni Singh and Bhanu Pratap Singh.

Besides, Vaishali Saxena of the public administration department was also promoted. One-year postgraduate programme and the detailed curriculum also received approval during the meeting.

The admissions are now open for a one-year PG programme as per New Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Students eligible under the NEP framework, i.e. those with a four-year undergraduate degree with research, can apply. The new programme will run alongside the university’s existing two-year postgraduate courses, thereby providing opportunities for advanced study to students with a three-year undergraduate background as well.

Earlier in August 2024, an ordinance related to the one-year PG structure was passed after which, the Boards of Studies of various departments prepared subject-specific courses, which were approved by the executive council.