Delhi travel disrupted, many return from Charbagh station in Lucknow after sudden train cancellations
The Lucknow Mail and Lucknow-New Delhi AC Special were among the trains cancelled for Friday. An enquiry counter was set up at Charbagh station to assist passengers seeking information about the cancellations and refunds.
Many passengers who arrived at Charbagh railway station on Friday to board Delhi-bound trains had to return without travelling after learning about the sudden cancellations. Several had reached the station with their families and luggage, unaware of the disruption, while others were left scrambling to arrange alternative transport.
The Lucknow Mail and Lucknow-New Delhi AC Special were among the trains cancelled for Friday. An enquiry counter was set up at the station to assist passengers seeking information about the cancellations and refunds.
Sarfaraz Ali, a railway official present at the enquiry counter, said most passengers approaching it had arrived with their families and luggage, and discovered that their trains had been cancelled. He added that around 20% of those seeking assistance had booked tickets offline and had come to the station to claim refunds.
Neeraj Srivastava, a resident of Gaur City in Noida, was among those affected. He had been staying in Lucknow since Tuesday for an official meeting and was scheduled to return to New Delhi on Friday by the Lucknow-New Delhi AC Superfast Express. However, he learnt about the cancellation only after reaching the station.
“I have already checked out of my hotel, and now I will have to pay for another night’s stay. This has increased my expenses. I am booking a flight for Saturday morning to return to Delhi,” he said.
Rishabh Rajput, who had come to Lucknow to meet a friend, also found his travel plans disrupted after reaching the station to board the Lucknow Mail. With Saturday and Sunday being holidays for him, he said he would try to book another ticket over the weekend to return home.
The cancellations came ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar. Railway officials attributed the decision to congestion at New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin stations, leaving passengers at Charbagh to make alternative arrangements at short notice.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShikhar Shukla
Shikhar Shukla is a Correspondent with the Hindustan Times based in Lucknow, where he covers transport, crime, and urban affairs across the state capital. He is known for in-depth ground reports on public transport, road safety, railways, civic infrastructure, law enforcement, and other issues that directly affect citizens. His work combines accountability journalism with reader-focused storytelling, prioritising public interest and factual accuracy. Born and raised in Lucknow, Shikhar is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. He began his career with TV9 in Delhi, later worked with the News18 network, and joined the Hindustan Times in Lucknow in 2026. Prior to this, he served as a Sub Editor at TV9 Digital and as a Content Producer at News18 in Delhi, where he handled digital news production, script writing, voice-overs, video production, and multimedia storytelling in fast-paced newsroom environments. With solid experience in both digital and print journalism, Shikhar focuses on delivering accurate, impactful, and reader-centric reporting. His stories highlight governance, public policy, and everyday civic concerns while upholding the highest standards of factual integrity and editorial responsibility.Read More