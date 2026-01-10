Delhi-based cybercons held for duping people in Lucknow

The Cyber Crime Cell and Krishnanagar police arrested two interstate cyber fraudsters from Delhi on Friday for allegedly cheating people across the country by posing as interior decoration suppliers through fake online business firms. The cyber fraudsters in police custody (HT Photo)

A National Cyber Crime Reporting portal check shows 11 cyber fraud complaints across states, with the scam amount pegged at nearly ₹1 crore

The accused were identified as Mohit Joshi (26) and Gulbir (33), both residents of north-west Delhi. Police recovered 16 debit and credit cards, three mobile phones, five SIM cards and ₹600 from their possession.

The arrests were made on January 9 in connection with an FIR registered at Krishnanagar police station under sections 318(4), 336(3), 338, 340(2), 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 66D of the Information Technology Act, police said.

How the fraud was carried out

According to ACP, Krishna Nagar, Rajneesh Verma, the accused targeted interior decoration dealers by searching business profiles on the Just Dial app and introduced themselves as representatives of reputed interior décor firms.

“They would lure victims by offering products at unusually low prices. To gain trust, they send product images downloaded from the internet and project themselves as big businessmen,” the ACP added.

After finalising the deal, the accused demanded advance payments on the pretext of dispatching goods through travel agencies. They allegedly sent fake invoices and transport bills, generated using mobile applications such as GST Invoice Manager, Transport Bilty Maker and Vyapar Invoice Maker.

The money was deposited into mule accounts or gaming app wallets. Once the payment was received, the accused would shut down the WhatsApp accounts and discard the SIM cards, police added.

Lucknow case

A complainant approached the Cyber Crime Cell in October 2025, alleging that he had been cheated of ₹1.65 lakh, while purchasing artificial grass at discounted rates.

Nationwide footprint

Police said a check on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal revealed 11 complaints from different states linked to phone numbers recovered from the accused.

“Preliminary verification indicates cyber fraud of approximately ₹1 crore committed across India using the same modus operandi. Information is being sought from the concerned states to ascertain the full extent of the racket,” police said.

