Demand for pay revision: KGMU teachers’ association launches protest

The members of King George’s Medical University (KGMU) Teachers’ Association on Monday presented a black badge to the vice chancellor and kickstarted their agitation concerning demand for salaries and perks at par with their counterparts in SGPGIMS (Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences).

Later, hundreds of doctors on campus worked wearing black badges.

“We went to the vice chancellor as he is head of the KGMU family. He could not take the black badge due to administrative reasons but he assured of full support to our demands,” said Dr Santosh Kumar, secretary of the KGMU Teachers’ Association.

Necessary changes have been made in the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) act/regulations, but KGMU teachers are yet to get salary/pay matrix, gratuity at par with PGI doctors, said Dr KK Singh, president of the association.

The association office-bearers distributed black badges to all the faculty members who later uploaded their selfie with black badge on a whatsapp group.

Doctors in the OPD, operating theatres, chambers and even those taking classes wore black badges on the day. “We had decided not to hamper work. This black badge protest will continue till September 7 and then future action will be decided if our demands remain unheard,” said Dr Singh. The next meeting of KGMU Teachers’ Association has been called on September 7.

The association has in the past months given several representations to the university and the medical education department to get their salaries revised.