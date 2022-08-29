Demand for pay revision: KGMU teachers’ association launches protest
Dr KK Singh, president of the association, says, “We had decided not to hamper work. This black badge protest will continue till September 7 and then future action will be decided if our demands remain unheard.”
The members of King George’s Medical University (KGMU) Teachers’ Association on Monday presented a black badge to the vice chancellor and kickstarted their agitation concerning demand for salaries and perks at par with their counterparts in SGPGIMS (Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences).
Later, hundreds of doctors on campus worked wearing black badges.
“We went to the vice chancellor as he is head of the KGMU family. He could not take the black badge due to administrative reasons but he assured of full support to our demands,” said Dr Santosh Kumar, secretary of the KGMU Teachers’ Association.
Necessary changes have been made in the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) act/regulations, but KGMU teachers are yet to get salary/pay matrix, gratuity at par with PGI doctors, said Dr KK Singh, president of the association.
The association office-bearers distributed black badges to all the faculty members who later uploaded their selfie with black badge on a whatsapp group.
Doctors in the OPD, operating theatres, chambers and even those taking classes wore black badges on the day. “We had decided not to hamper work. This black badge protest will continue till September 7 and then future action will be decided if our demands remain unheard,” said Dr Singh. The next meeting of KGMU Teachers’ Association has been called on September 7.
The association has in the past months given several representations to the university and the medical education department to get their salaries revised.
-
Kurukshetra University inks pact with United Nations WFP
The United Nations World Food Programme and the Kurukshetra University have signed a letter of understanding for partnering on research and advocacy on gender, climate change, and nutrition issues, said a spokesperson of the university. In his address vice-chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva said, “We are very excited about this partnership between the World Food Programme and Kurukshetra University as this strategic knowledge collaboration will help contribute towards addressing challenges around access to food and nutrition insecurity.”
-
Farmers stage protest, accuse Haryana government of not fulfilling promise
Hundreds of farmers associated with the Samyukt Kisan Morcha on Monday held a protest at Karnal accusing the Haryana government of not fulfilling its promise of withdrawing the cases registered against the farmers during the farm agitation last year. SKM leaders Darshan Pal added that they will take up this issue at the national meeting of the SKM in Delhi on September 4.
-
Teachers’ transfer triggers protests in Hisar, Bhiwani villages
Students and parents on Monday staged a protest at many government schools in the villages of Hisar and Bhiwani after many eligible teachers got transferred to their preferred schools through the online teachers' policy. The villagers of Kirtan village in Hisar protested outside the government school after the post of mathematics teacher (PGT) has been abolished. “This is a pre-planned conspiracy to close government school and promote privatisation,” a resident of Kirtan, Ramandeep Singh added.
-
Bharat Bhushan Ashu’s hearing: Heavy security at Ludhiana court leaves public hassled
Litigants on Monday were in for a harrowing time amid enhanced security at the court premises in relation to former cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu being produced in court for the third time in the Foodgrain Transport Scam by vigilance bureau officials. The district court complex turned into a fortress with a massive police posse being pressed into service. The public were denied entry to the court for over two hours.
-
Bribe case: PU’s deteriorating image cause for concern, PUTA tells V-C
Days after an alleged case of bribery surfaced at Panjab University, the teaching body on Monday wrote to vice chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar calling for immediate corrective measures by him. Panjab University Teachers Association in a letter to V-C said that the reports regarding corruption in the varsity had been making the rounds, which had tarnished the image of pU. After the complaint the university had formed a panel to probe the matter.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics