Develop values and character, IAF chief tells students in Gorakhpur village

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, the Chief of Air Staff, on Thursday exhorted students to embrace discipline, hard work and patriotism, telling them that the responsibility of leading the country would eventually rest on their shoulders. Air chief marshal AP Singh with students at Mathabari village in Gorakhpur on Thursday. (SOURCED)

He also told students the purpose of education is not just to get good marks in exams.

“Along with education, it is also necessary to develop values, character, discipline, responsibility and a sense of dedication towards the nation,” he said at Mathabari village in Gorakhpur.

He made the remarks at Ramashray Gram Vikas Kendra and Saraswati Gurukul in the village during his interaction with students, children, and the rural community, according to a statement.

Students and villagers from more than 50 villages participated in the programme.

The main attraction was the inauguration of the digital library ‘Vagdevi-Gyanvardhan Kendra’ established for rural girls. This centre aims to connect rural girls with modern digital resources, books, knowledge and quality education.

He called upon the youth to be proud of their Indian identity and to develop themselves as responsible and true Indian citizens. He gave a special message to the children and youth of Gen Alpha to be ready for future challenges, the statement said.

He said that technology is changing rapidly and today’s generation is moving ahead in the technological era. Still, along with technical efficiency, it is equally necessary to have human values, sensitivity and strong character, he said.

The students of Saraswati Gurukul asked many questions about education, life, leadership, national service, and the future. He answered the students’ questions with ease, humour, and interesting examples.

The students staged a presentation depicting Operation Sindoor and highlighting the valour of the armed forces. The performance drew applause from the Air Chief Marshal and other guests and was accompanied by chants of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”.

The Air Chief called upon the youth to set clear goals, make strategies for them, make continuous efforts in a disciplined manner and not to deviate from their resolve even in difficult circumstances.

He laid special emphasis on the spirit of ‘One Dream, One Goal, One Commitment and a Purposeful Life’ as the basic mantra of success.

“Failure is not a bad thing; giving up after failure is,” Singh told the students, encouraging them to keep trying and participate wholeheartedly in every endeavour.

He also said that serving the nation was not limited to wearing a uniform and that people could contribute through their time, effort and participation in society.

He called upon people to keep national interest paramount and to make values like unity, social harmony, honesty, discipline and respect for law a part of life. The IAF chief was accompanied by his wife Sarita Singh.

The Ramashray Gram Vikas Kendra was inaugurated by chief minister Yogi Adityanath in 2023. This centre is a hub for various initiatives in rural education, health, digital literacy, women’s empowerment, and community development. The Indian Air Force (IAF) chief appreciated the centre.

Addressing the gathering, Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission Chairman Sanjay Shrinet said merely taking birth is not important; “what matters is the purpose a person lives for and the contribution he makes to society and the nation.”

Senior officers, including Gorakhpur divisional commissioner Indra Vikram Singh, additional director general of police Ram Kumar, district magistrate Deepak Meena and senior superintendent of police Kaustubh attended the ceremony.