Development means empowerment of the poor, says PM Modi in Kashi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said development does not mean “chamak-damak” (glitter) but the empowerment of the poor, deprived and scheduled caste/scheduled tribe communities.

He was addressing a gathering after inaugurating and laying the foundation stones of multiple projects worth over ₹1774 crore at an event at Sampurnanand Sports Stadium in Varanasi, his Lok Sabha constituency.

Modi thanked the people of Uttar Pradesh and Kashi (Varanasi) for the massive support that they gave to the BJP in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections due to which the party formed the government in the state for the second time in succession.

Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel and chief minister Yogi Adityanath were among those present on the occasion.

“After the U.P. assembly election, I have come to Kashi for the first time. I want to thank all of you for supporting us (the BJP) to form the government in U.P. for the second time,” he said.

Describing Kashi as eternal, Modi said it presents a picture of heritage and development to the country. Schemes and projects worth thousands of crores rupees have been completed and many are going on, he added.

“The soul of Kashi is eternal. Relentless improvement in the body of Kashi is going on. We are continuously working for the development of Kashi. Development has added dynamism, progressiveness and novelty to Kashi. Development is making Kashi more mobile, progressive and sensitive,” he said.

“My Kashi is a great example of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas aur Sabka Prayas”, he said.

Without naming anyone, Modi said that short-cuts may benefit some leaders, but not the country.

“In 2014, people coming from outside used to question how will things improve here as there was too much disorder. In Varanasi, nothing had been done for decades. It was easy for others to choose short-cuts, give this or that,” said Modi, who is the second consecutive term MP from Varanasi. “I am happy to see the way the aware citizens of Kashi have done work to give a direction to the country. The citizens of Kashi have given a message to the entire country that short-cuts cannot benefit the country,” he said.

He praised the local people for preferring long-lasting solutions and projects over temporary and short-cut solutions.

“The people of Varanasi showed the right path. They said this is the way to improve the present and also benefit Varanasi for decades,” he said.

Improvements in infrastructure and other spheres have brought tourism to the city and created new opportunities for business and ease of living, he added. Modi also said, “The work that Yogiji’s government is doing on widening roads to connect the tehsil and block headquarters with the district headquarters is also commendable. Today, work has also started on the widening of the road connecting Sewapuri to Banaras. When this is completed, all the tehsils and block headquarters of Varanasi district will be connected by 7-metre wide roads.”

Mentioning the Hindu holy month of Sawan (beginning July 14), the Prime Minister said devotees of Baba Vishwanath from all over the country and the world are going to come to Kashi in large numbers.

This, he said, will be the first Sawan festival after the completion of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham project (in December 2021).

He said people have experienced in the past months how much enthusiasm there is in the whole world about Baba Kashi Vishwanath Dham.

Modi said the government was moving ahead with a goal to make the experience of devotees as easy as possible. Various yatras of faith were being made easy and convenient, he said.

He added that the government was working continuously on providing pucca houses and piped water to every household.

Modi also said, “Our government has always tried to solve the problems of the poor, tried to support them in their happiness and sorrow. From the free corona vaccine to the provision of free rations to the poor, the government has not left any opportunity to serve the people. Digital India, Ayushman Bharat, increasing medical infrastructure is creating new opportunities for the people.”

The Prime Minister also remarked that on one hand “we are expanding the facilities for CNG-run vehicles to make the cities of the country smoke-free. On the other hand, we are also giving the option of connecting diesel and petrol-powered boats with CNG and taking care of Gangaji.”

The PM said the government is working on making all facilities for Olympic sports available in Kashi. PM Modi appealed to the people of Kashi to keep Ganga and Varanasi clean and expressed the confidence that with the support of the people and blessings of Baba Kashi Vishwanath, all pledges for the city will be fulfilled.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON