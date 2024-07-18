Directive on Kanwar Yatra route eateries: After row, U.P. police soften stand, say it’s voluntary

Amid a political outcry and sharp criticism, the state police on Thursday softened their stand on the directive for displaying the names of owners of eateries, shops and carts on the Kanwar Yatra routes in West U.P. districts of Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur and Shamli. Kanwariyas arriving from Haridwar during the Kanwar Yatra, at NH 58 Meerut road, in Ghaziabad, India, onJuly 29, 2019. (HT File)

Claiming that it is voluntary and there is no forcible compliance, the state police explained these directives were issued to avoid confrontation between shopkeepers and kanwariyas.

Kanwariyas are Shiva worshippers who undertake an annual pilgrimage to fetch Ganga water in pitchers hung from poles (kanwars) and offer it to the deity at various shrines in the state and outside.

This year, the yatra will begin on July 22 with the onset of the Hindu holy month of Shravan or Saawan and continue till August 2.

The controversy began when the authorities in Muzaffarnagar had directed dhabas and hotels on the 240-km Kanwar Yatra pilgrimage route to display the names of their owners and staff. The police started enforcing the order on the highway and in the city before the yatra.

The idea was first endorsed by UP minister and Muzaffarnagar MLA Kapil Dev Agarwal during a review meeting of the Kanwar Yatra last week. Agarwal said there are instances of non-veg food being sold in the restaurants named after Hindu deities. He said he had nothing against those selling non-veg food, but they should not mislead the people.

“I too raised this demand of that the restaurants selling non-veg food should not have misleading names of Hindu deities as people believe they are selling pure veg food. This has nothing to do with the Kanwar Yatra,” emphasized the minister.

Clearing his stand, Muzaffarnagar senior superintendent of police (SSP), Abhishek Singh said, “An appeal was made to shopkeepers and cart owners to display their names voluntarily.”

He also said, “Pilgrims often avoid eating at non-vegetarian eateries and that is why these directives have been issued. He said these pilgrims bought food from roadside eateries and the appeal was issued to avoid any confusion, so that no allegations and counter-allegations are made, and no law-and-order situation arises later.”

Some Hindu outfits had earlier raised the issue that several Muslims operate eateries on National Highway-58, which connects Delhi to Hardwar. Many of these owners keep Hindu names for their establishments where Kanwarias stay and eat food considering the outlets as “only veg dhabas,” these outfits had alleged. Sometimes, it becomes a matter of contention, which may cause law and order problems.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati criticised the authorities’ move and stated that it could disturb the communal harmony. In a post on X, she stated the state government should take back this directive.

Several women and social organizations criticised the move and stated the “communally motivated directive” was issued under pressure of a Hindu outfit leader. Kanti Mishra of Indian Women Federation said the directive was unconstitutional.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav demanded the judiciary take suo-motu cognizance of the matter and ensure action after carrying out detailed probe into the state government’s intention. He later took a dig when the police softened their stand on Thursday.

Madhu Garg of All India Democratic Women Association demanded to register an FIR against Hindu outfit leaders for promoting enmity between the public based on caste and religion. Former Lucknow University vice-chancellor Roop Rekha Verma demanded disciplinary action against the Muzaffarnagar SSP.