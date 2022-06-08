Dispose of public applications in time-bound manner: Yogi
LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said the chief secretary and director general of police should ensure that the district magistrates/ superintendents of police are sensitive to the disposal of public grievances.
“Public applications should be disposed of in a time-bound manner. DMs and SPs should interact with local public representatives and take guidance from them on public issues as well. Udyog Bandhu meetings should be held at regular intervals,” he said while addressing the high-level team-9 meeting on Wednesday.
Time-bound and quality implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission projects should be ensured. The works should be reviewed by agriculture production commissioner, he said.
“Illegal taxi, bus and rickshaw stands should not operate in any district. It is the responsibility of the local administration to provide permanent parking space to the general public. A detailed report of the action taken in this regard should be made available to the Chief Minister’s Office,” added Adityanath.
He said with concerted efforts, there is a steady increase in the collection of GST in UP and it needs to do better by encouraging more businessmen to register themselves for GST. “Technology should also be used to increase revenue collection and facilitate the business fraternity,” said the CM.
The CM stated that comprehensive reform is required in the working style of development authorities. “All development authorities should prepare their current and future action plans. It will be reviewed by the Chief Minister’s Office soon,” he said.
CM satisfied with vax drive
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed satisfaction over the progress of the Covid vaccination campaign in the state, saying with over 33 crore vaccinations, the entire population aged 18+ had received at least one dose of the vaccine while over 93.44% of adults received both the doses.
“As many as 98.21% of adolescents aged 15-17 years and over 90.16% of children aged 12 to 14 have been given their first dose of vaccine,” he said.
The eligible people should be given the second dose of vaccine on time while booster dose should be given to people aged 18+. The general public should be made aware about the importance of booster dose and booster vaccination centres, he said.
There was an increase in fresh Covid cases in various states. However, the positivity rate was minimum in Uttar Pradesh. At present, the total number of active cases was 914 with 849 taking health benefits in home isolation. “In the last 24 hours, more than 96,000 tests were done and 170 fresh cases were confirmed. In the same period, 159 people also recovered. We need to be vigilant about the health of children,” he said
In view of the increasing cases of monkeypox infection in different countries, caution should be taken in the state. According to the guidelines of Government of India, the general public should be made aware about the symptoms, treatment of monkeypox. Proper testing of blood of people having suspicious symptoms should be done, added the CM.
Meanwhile, the chief minister directed officers to provide dignity kits to women/adolescent girls living in relief camps set up in various districts after floods and other natural calamities.
A state government spokesperson said the government had issued guidelines to all district magistrates for providing dignity kits as relief aid. Dignity kit will have material worth ₹360. It will include 20 sanitary pads, two bath soaps, two laundry soaps, one towel, one metre cotton cloth, 20 disposable bags, one bucket, one mug and two masks (only during the Covid pandemic).
The dignity kit will be kept in a packet carrying monogram of the Uttar Pradesh government on the outside and ‘Dignity Kit’ - for women and adolescent girls, in bold letters and on the other side of the packet. The quantity of materials kept in the packet would be mentioned. A local competent authority will be made the nodal officer for dignity kit distribution, who will ensure safe and smooth distribution, he said.
Before the flood period, ASHA, ANM and Anganwadi workers will be given training on distribution of dignity kits, their use and proper disposal, he said.
