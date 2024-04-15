Don’t be ‘Namak Halal’ to Modi, Maya targets BJP on free ration

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Monday called upon party supporters to not become ‘Namak Halal’ (loyal) of PM Modi in the Lok Sabha election but to vote for the BSP that has been fighting for their dignity and empowerment for long. Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati. (HT file)

Addressing public meetings in Moradabad and Pilibhit, Mayawati said, “It has come to my notice that BJP and RSS volunteers are moving in rural areas of the state telling voters that (PM) Modi has given you rice, pulses, flour, wheat and salt with edible items.”

“The BJP workers tell the voters that they have consumed salt given by Modi and should become a ‘namak halal’ by voting for the BJP. Modi ka namak khaya hain to chunav mein halal karna hai, they tell the voters and you all vote for the BJP. The people should know the salt distributed with free ration is not of Modi but its has been procured through the tax paid by the people,” she claimed.

“The distribution of ration and salt is no ‘meharbani’ (kindness) of Modi. The people across the country have paid tax to the government. The BJP government is using public money to distribute ration. The people should understand that distribution of free ration by the BJP government will not benefit them,” she said.

Mayawati told the people that the Samajwadi Party is using the Muslim community as mere vote bank whereas the four-term BSP government has worked for the uplift. “The SP ditched the Muslim in the distribution of the ticket as well. In the Muslim majority constituencies, the SP has fielded Hindu candidates to give advantage to the BJP candidate,” she said.

“Due to the Hindutva agenda pursued by the BJP government, atrocities on Muslim community has increased. The BSP government will protect the Muslims and ensure their safety after forming government. The poor among the upper caste are also harassed,” Mayawati alleged.

“The farmers have launched a movement due to the wrong policies of the central government. Due to wrong economic policies, the progress of the country has slowed down. The inflation has increased, corruption has spread across the country and our border is not safe,” she claimed.

“The people should stop the BJP, the Congress and their allies from grabbing power in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. The people have given them chance in various elections. The rival parties are using all tricks to win the election,” the BSP chief said.

“The party supporters should remain alert. The BJP and Congress are using surveys and opinion polls to misguide the people. The rival parties have released manifesto to get votes and after winning election, they will not implement the promises made to the people,” she alleged.

“The BSP does not release election manifesto. Instead of making promises, it believes in deeds. The party’s four-term government (in U.P.) launched several projects and schemes for the welfare of the common people,” she said.

The BSP chief said, “Post independence, the Congress party was in power at the Centre and in various states. Due to the wrong policies and working, the Congress lost power at the Centre and in states. The BJP and its allies managed to capture power.”

“The BJP will not return to power after the 2024 Lok Sabha election due to its communal and casteist policies. The people are aware of the promises and deeds of the BJP. If the election are free and fair and the irregularities committed in polling through EVMs are checked, the BJP will lose the election,” she said.

“The ploys adopted by the BJP leaders to misguide the people before poll has failed. The Modi guarantee slogan will also not get votes for the BJP. The people are aware that ‘acchey din’ promise of the BJP was a mere hoax. In the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP had promised ₹25 lakh will be deposited in the accounts of poor people. No money has been deposited in their accounts,” Mayawati added.

“The Congress party in its manifesto has promised ₹1 lakh each to women. The Congress has been power in the past, then why it did not deposit money in the accounts of the women. The people should be alert of the game plan of the Congress to grab the votes of the poor,” she said.