Drive against B’deshis, Rohingya: Detection-to-deportation model in play as UP steps up track down

The Uttar Pradesh government has intensified a decisive state-wide campaign against alleged Bangladeshi and Rohingya infiltrators in the wake of ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in UP and many other states, aiming to block any attempt by such illegal migrants to use Uttar Pradesh as a safe haven. As per media cell, the govt has decided to set up dedicated detention centres in every division of Uttar Pradesh. (For Representation)

According to details shared by the state government media cell, Uttar Pradesh is building an integrated and legally sound model that ensures detection, verification, detention, and deportation are executed in a structured and transparent manner.

The entire exercise rests on strict adherence to the rule of law. Action is being taken under the Foreigners Act, 1946, which places the burden of proof on the individual to establish that they are not a foreign national.

Authorities emphasised that every detainee is given full access to judicial processes to ensure the campaign remains legally robust while maintaining its tough stance. For years, supervision, arrest, and deportation processes related to illegal migrants remained fragmented and inconsistent. The new model seeks to unify these steps into a streamlined, accountable system now being operationalised statewide. As per the officials, no collective data is available as to how many such illegal immigrants have been identified in the state so far.

The media cell said a large-scale verification operation underway across UP has revealed the extent of organised infiltration networks active for years. They said several districts have reported significant detections of suspected Bangladeshis and Rohingyas. The UP ATS has also arrested multiple Rohingya infiltrators during targeted raids, indicating the depth and spread of these networks.

Officials said the current drive is not only exposing ongoing activities but also uncovering long-standing patterns that had previously escaped systematic scrutiny. As per the media cell, the government has decided to establish dedicated detention centres in every division of the state.

These centres will house apprehended illegal migrants until their legal proceedings are completed. Deportation processes are being carried out in coordination with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), while district magistrates have been directed to submit daily reports to the home department to maintain real-time monitoring.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has reiterated that national security is paramount and illegal infiltration will not be tolerated at any level. The government maintains that the operation is neither political nor emotional—it is a structured, legal, and security-driven effort.