‘Drunk’ truck driver ploughs into vehicles near PGI; doc among 3 hurt

Several vehicles suffered severe damages after they were struck by a recklessly driven truck, which also ran over a bike, outside the SGPGI Hospital here late on Tuesday night, police said. A medico and two students were hospitalised due to injuries from the incident. (For representation)

The truck driver, identified as Rajendra Kumar from Unnao, was allegedly driving in an inebriated state. While he initially fled, he was later arrested.

The incident, which terrified one of the busiest healthcare zones in the city, was caught on CCTV cameras. “The accused, Rajendra Kumar, 33, from Unnao fled initially, but was later arrested,” said ADCP South Vasanth Rallapalli.

Police said that the man has been booked under multiple sections of BNS and also has previous cases registered against him in Kanpur.

The ADCP said further action is underway under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Police said the vehicle, loaded with construction materials, ploughed into vehicles parked near Shyama Medical Store in front of SGPGI gate. CCTV footage of the incident show people buying medicines when the speeding dumper suddenly veered towards the roadside and crushed vehicles in a row.

Among those injured are Suryapratap Singh, 29, a senior resident of SGPGI, who suffered jaw and leg fractures when the truck ran over his motorcycle. Ayush Jaiswal, 21, a physiotherapy student, and Abhishek Singh, 20, a dialysis student, were also injured. The students were later discharged.

One of the cars that was struck had patient Ritesh Upadhyay and his wife Pooja Upadhyay from Vrindavan Yojana. Both escaped unhurt. The motorcycle that was damaged belonged to Dr Devendra Patel, a surgeon at SGPGI’s general hospital. He has parked his bike and was buying medicines from a nearby store.

Eyewitnesses alleged that the driver appeared intoxicated and made no attempt to stop the vehicle.