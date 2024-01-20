Dy CM Brajesh Pathak suspends CMO Siddharthnagar for laxity

Chief medical officer (CMO) of Siddharthnagar was suspended while a faculty in the department of surgery at Rajarshi Dashrath Autonomous State Medical College Ayodhya was dismissed by deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak on Friday. Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak said probe will be undertaken regarding laxity by Dr Bajpai. (File Photo)

“Chief medical officer Dr NK Bajpai has been suspended for laxity in duty while faculty member Dr Meraj Ahmad at Ayodhya Medical College was dismissed from services. Dr Bajpai will be attached with office of additional director (health and family welfare) Saharanpur division,” said Pathak in a press statement.

Pathak who is also state health minister, said, “Probe will be undertaken regarding laxity by Dr Bajpai, particularly in implementing the national programme in the district. Dr Meraj was dismissed for misbehaviour with patients, colleagues, laxity in clinical work and for remaining absent from duty for long period without information.”