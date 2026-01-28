ECI appoints 6,948 more AEROs in U.P. for notice hearings

To expedite the hearing of notices, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday appointed 6,948 more assistant electoral registration officers (AEROs) in Uttar Pradesh, taking their total count to 8,990 from the previous 2,042. (For representation)

Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa said notices had been served on 10.4 million voters who filed their enumeration forms and had not been mapped to the final voter list of the 2003 Special Intensive Revision. Such voters have been asked to produce documentary evidence.

“Another 22.2 million voters have been identified in the state whose mapping was found to have logical discrepancies. Notices are also being issued to such voters and documentary evidence has been sought from them by the ECI,” he said.

The CEO on Tuesday held a state-level meeting with representatives of all recognised political parties.

He said claims and objections were being filed in the second phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) from January 6 to February 6. During this period, up to 10 forms can be submitted daily by a booth level agent. Claims and objections will be resolved through hearings and verification during the notice phase from January 6 to February 27. The final voter list will be published on March 6.

All district election officers (DEOs) have been instructed to inform all political parties about which AERO will conduct hearings at which locations in the district.

“Instructions have also been issued to all districts that if a voter is unable to attend the hearing for any reason, they may nominate a representative and send them for the hearing,” he said.

The CEO requested all political parties to disseminate the message to all voters through their booth level agents (BLAs) to check their names in the draft voter list published on January 6. An eligible voter whose name is missing from the list can submit Form 6 along with a declaration and documents proving their place and date of birth.

“People who have attained the age of 18 on January 1, 2026 should also submit Form 6 along with the declaration so that their names can be included in the final voter list,” he said.

On January 31, all BLOs will reread the draft voter list published at their polling stations. Voters can check their names in the draft voter list available with the BLO, he said.

The draft voter list is also available on the Commission’s ECINET mobile app, UP CEO website ceouttarpradesh.nic.in, and the ECI portal voters.eci.gov.in. Any voter can check their name online in the draft voter list by entering their voter ID number, he said.

The ECI has called upon all political parties to cooperate in the SIR work and to ensure that a maximum number of Form-6s are filled through their booth level agents, he said.

Representatives of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Samajwadi Party, Indian National Congress, Bahujan Samaj Party, Aam Aadmi Party, Apna Dal (S), and CPI(M) were present in the meeting.