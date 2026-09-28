EC’s joint statement exposed Opposition ‘lies’: UP BJP chief

Uttar Pradesh BJP president and Union minister of state for finance Pankaj Chaudhary on Sunday said the Election Commission’s (EC) joint statement had exposed the “lies” of the Congress and the Opposition INDIA bloc and demolished their “politics of confusion and fabricated stories”. UP BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary addresses media persons at the party office in Lucknow on Sunday. (HT)

Addressing the media at the party headquarters here, Chaudhary said the EC’s September 26 meeting and joint statement had clarified that all major decisions, including the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), were taken unanimously by the three election commissioners.

“Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and both election commissioners, Dr SS Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, held a meeting on September 26 and issued a joint press statement. It clarified that all major decisions, including the SIR being conducted across the country, were taken unanimously. Be it the original order of June 24, 2025, or the schedules for various phases involving 12 states/UTs and 19 states/UTs, all decisions were taken with the full consensus of the commission. Moreover, the Supreme Court, on May 27, 2026, held this process legally valid. Despite this, the Opposition was making allegations against the EC’s impartiality,” Chaudhary said.

He said the EC had also clarified that its letter to the cabinet secretary was unrelated to any policy of the commission or its IT division. It concerned the administrative functioning of an officer who had come on deputation and had no link to the SIR, he said.

On Form-6, Chaudhary said the Opposition was trying to create confusion among the public. The EC had stated that self-declaration for the SIR through Form-6 had been held valid by the Supreme Court, while the existing form under the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, continued for the non-SIR period. “No tampering has been done in any process,” he said.

“Congress, for its political self-interest, is continuously raising questions over the Election Commission, the Supreme Court and other constitutional institutions and trying to damage their prestige. Instead of making baseless allegations, Congress should respect the facts,” he said.

Chaudhary said the Opposition resorted to allegations against constitutional institutions whenever it was defeated in the “people’s court”. “The clear and strong statement of the EC has deflated the malicious propaganda of the Opposition,” he said.

He said the EC was committed to ensuring voting rights for every eligible citizen, including through special camps for people in shelter homes, labourers and homeless people, and door-to-door visits by BLOs to collect forms. Elections held in the states had been fair, transparent and free, he said.

“When Congress and its allies lose, they blame EVMs, constitutional institutions or the EC. After this statement of the EC, Congress leadership should unconditionally apologise to the country and constitutional institutions,” Chaudhary demanded.