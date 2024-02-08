 ED attaches ₹2 crore assets in bank fraud case - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow / ED attaches 2 crore assets in bank fraud case

ED attaches 2 crore assets in bank fraud case

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Feb 08, 2024 09:02 AM IST

The firm allegedly misappropriated a nationalised bank’s funds causing it to suffer financial losses. The irregularity took place in the bank’s Ghaziabad branch.

: Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday provisionally attached two immovable properties worth 2.15 crore belonging to a stakeholder of a private firm under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 in a bank fraud case.

HT Image
HT Image

The firm allegedly misappropriated a nationalised bank’s funds causing it to suffer financial losses. The irregularity took place in the bank’s Ghaziabad branch.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

In a press note, ED officials said the properties attached were in Delhi and were commercial and residential in nature. They said these properties were registered in the name of Pawan Kumar Sharma, controller/manager/loan guarantor/ultimate beneficial owner of the business of M/s Govinda International.

They further informed that ED initiated investigation on the basis of various FIRs registered by CBI, Dehradun under sections of IPC,1860 and Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 related to cheating and forgery, against Sharma and one of his relatives Keshav Joshi, the proprietor of Govinda International. They said the investigation revealed that the firm availed cash credit of 15 crores since March 31, 2017, from Union Bank of India, Ghaziabad. For availing the CC limit, the stock of the firm was hypothecated and given as collateral against the said credit facility, they added.

They said the accused persons committed breach of trust and sold the hypothecated goods without the knowledge of the bank. They misappropriated the money and diverted the sale proceeds for their personal gains causing wrongful financial loss to the bank. The account of the firm had turned NPA and was declared fraud by the RBI. Further investigation in the matter was still under progress.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On