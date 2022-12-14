ED gets 10-day custody of Mukhtar Ansari in money laundering case

PRAYAGRAJ The sessions court here on Wednesday granted 10 days’ custody remand of jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari Mukhtar Ansari to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case of 2021. He was subsequently taken into custody by the ED under various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Mukhtar’s wife, Afshan Ansari, was also wanted by the ED in the case and the central agency had issued a lookout notice against her. The court allowed Ansari’s lawyers to contact him during the remand period on the condition that they won’t interfere in ED’s proceedings.

Ansari, a five-time former MLA, was lodged in a jail at Banda in Uttar Pradesh. The 59-year-old was questioned by the ED in this case last year. He was brought from Banda jail amidst heavy security arrangements to be produced before the sessions court in Ptayagraj around 10 am on Wednesday. After being granted custody remand, ED officials took Ansari for medical examination, following which he was taken to the ED office at Civil Lines here. He will now be questioned in connection with the money laundering case lodged against him in March 2021.

Ansari will be questioned on the basis of evidence of illegal cash transactions of his firm and bank accounts of his kin and aides.

“Questioning will reveal more about his illegally earned movable and immovable assets,” ED officials said. Names of some of his white-collar associates might also come to fore.

The money laundering case against Mukhtar Ansari stems from multiple FIRs lodged by the Uttar Pradesh Police apart from two more FIRs lodged against a company called Vikas Constructions (a partnership firm) that was run by his wife, two brothers-in-law (including Atif Raza) and others.

A few months back, ED officials had raided Mukhtar’s establishments in Mau, Lucknow, Delhi and some other places.

Laptops, documents and other evidences were seized by ED officials on the basis of which Mukhtar’s son Abbas Ansari (MLA) and brother-in-law Atiq Raza were issued summons and arrested after they failed to co-operate with the ED during questioning. The duo was sent to jail after the questioning.

Mukhtar Ansari is under the ED scanner in connection with at least 49 criminal cases booked against him, including those on charges of land grabbing, murder and extortion.