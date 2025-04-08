Menu Explore
Encroachments on 25 cr govt land razed

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Apr 08, 2025 06:42 AM IST

The land, measuring 2.274 hectares, had been illegally occupied by land mafias and was being developed for residential plots.

In a coordinated crackdown on land fraud, Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) and the revenue department on Monday demolished encroachments on government land worth 25 crore in Sarsawan village, under Sarojini Nagar tehsil, of Lucknow, LMC said in a note to media.

An anti-encroachment drive underway in Sarsawan of Lucknow district (Sourced)
An anti-encroachment drive underway in Sarsawan of Lucknow district (Sourced)

The land, measuring 2.274 hectares, had been illegally occupied by land mafias and was being developed for residential plots. Acting on the orders from divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob and municipal commissioner Inderjit Singh, the joint team razed the unauthorised structures using earthmovers, LMC said

Additional municipal commissioner Pankaj Srivastava formed the team, while naib tehsildar Neeraj Katiyar led the operation on the ground. Police and PAC personnel were deployed to prevent any law-and-order issues. Officials confirmed that while some locals resisted, the drive was completed peacefully.

“This land belongs to the municipal corporation. Encroachers had started plotting here illegally. We have identified the area and demolished all unauthorized development,” said Srivastava.

Officials added that the process of identifying those behind the encroachment was underway, and FIRs would be registered against them. The crackdown is part of a wider campaign to reclaim government land from illegal possession across the city.

