Etah man, another terror suspect arrested by Delhi Police were ‘radicalising’ youth

Two terror suspects arrested by Delhi Police on October 18 were radicalising youth, had links to an ISIS-inspired module, and were reportedly undergoing training to carry out “fidayeen” or suicide attacks in the national capital, said IG (law and order) LR Kumar here on Monday.

One of the two suspects hails from Etah district in Uttar Pradesh. The other was previously arrested by Uttar Pradesh Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) in June 2024 for allegedly threatening an additional sessions judge who was hearing a case related to the Gyanvapi mosque.

Home secretary Mohit Gupta and the IG on Monday apprised media persons at Lok Bhawan that Uttar Pradesh Police was also interrogating them. On October 18, Delhi Police’s Special Cell arrested one Adnan Khan, 20, alias Abu Mohammad from Bhopal and another Adnan Khan, 19, from New Delhi.

The Adnan Khan arrested from Bhopal was undergoing an internship for chartered accountancy. He was previously arrested for allegedly threatening the additional sessions judge.

“The Adnan Khan arrested from Delhi is a native of Mohalla Kidwai Nagar, Kotwali Police Station in Etah District. His father Salim Khan works as a driver in Doordarshan, and moved to Delhi with his family after he was transferred there in 2023. He is currently residing with his family in a government accommodation in Sadiq Nagar, Delhi,” said the IG.

At present, both are in police’s custody remand at Special Cell Delhi.

They are also being interrogated by Uttar Pradesh ATS, and their other contacts in Uttar Pradesh are being ascertained.

According to the IG, the investigation is ongoing to determine the extent of the network and whether it had already planted sleeper cells in the country’s capital or other parts.

According to the IG, both are accused of watching videos related to terrorist organisation ISIS, getting influenced by its ideology, accessing online links with materials for carrying out suicide attacks and planning to carry out suicide attacks by targeting crowded areas of Delhi.

They were planning to execute a terror strike in a crowded area of Delhi during the festive season, the IG added.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the duo was associated with ISIS and had been in touch with their handlers abroad through encrypted online platforms, said the IG.

Arms and ammunition, electronic devices, and incriminating materials were recovered from their possession. According to sources, the ATS is also probing whether Ram Mandir in Ayodhya was also on their target.