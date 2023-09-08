Every Indian dreams to see India as superpower: U.P. CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said when the country will be celebrating the hundredth anniversary of Independence in 2047, every patriotic citizen will desire to see India as the leading country across the globe. U.P. CM Yogi Adityanath at ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’ event at Gorakhnath temple on September 8. (HT photo)

Addressing a gathering at ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’ event held at the Gorakhnath temple, he hailed the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said India organised the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav with grandeur and divinity.

“In the first year of the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Kaal,’ we have seen the emergence of a new India moving forward with a detailed action plan for the next 25 years”, he said before leaving for Delhi to attend G20 dinner hosted by the President on Saturday.

On the occasion, Yogi presented an urn containing sacred soil from the Gorakhnath temple complex to BJP city unit (Mahanagar) president Rajesh Gupta. As part of a series of initiatives aimed at strengthening India’s capabilities, the ‘Maati ko Naman Veero ko Vandan’ programme was inaugurated in Gorakhpur on Friday.

The CM urged people to feel proud of their tradition and culture. “I am fortunate to connect the soil of Gorakhpur with the Amrit Kalash,” the CM said. He further said that Amrit Kalash will be collected from every civic body and every development block across the state and will first go to Amrit Kalash Vatika in Lucknow, and then to Delhi.

Yogi said nearly 1500 urns, each containing soil from various regions and 825 development blocks, would be kept in Amrit Kalash Vatika. Dr Manglesh Srivastava and BJP MLA Vipin Singh were prominent among those present on this occasion.

Offers prayers to Lord Krishna on Janmashtami

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who had reached Gorakhpur on occasion of Janmashtami, performed special midnight prayer as head of Gorakhpeeth in Gorakhnath temple.

Just before 12 o’clock on Thursday, he came out from the sanctum sanctorum with infant Lord Krishna on his lap amidst the chanting of mantras, placed the Lord in a cradle and swung it.

The CM also participated in a cultural programme and blessed children dressed up as Lord Krishna. He offered them chocolates and gifts.