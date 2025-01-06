Menu Explore
Ex-MLA Pawan Pandey gets 7-yr jail in 1990 assault case

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jan 07, 2025 05:02 AM IST

The court also imposed a fine of ₹32,000 on the former MLA who is already in Ambedkar Nagar jail in connection with a land grabbing case

The MP/MLA court of Uttar Pradesh’s Ambedkar Nagar on Monday awarded seven-year imprisonment to former Shiv Sena MLA from Ambedkar Nagar’s Akbarpur seat Pawan Pandey in connection with an over three-decades’ old case of assault on a contractor.

The court awarded jail term to the former MLA in connection with an over three-decades’ old case of assault on a contractor. (For Representation)
The court also imposed a fine of 32,000 on the former MLA who is already in Ambedkar Nagar jail in connection with a land grabbing case.

Additional district judge Parvind Kumar passed the order. The incident took place on June 26, 1990 when contractor Arvind Kumar Singh and Anil Singh went to Kichhauchha Bazaar of Ambedkar Nagar to hire labourers for construction work.

When Singh was returning by a car, Pawan Pandey along with one Jagdamba Singh reached there on a four-wheeler and allegedly sprayed bullets on their car.

In the incident, both Arvind Kumar Singh and Anil Singh sustained gunshot injuries. Arvind Kumar Singh lodged an FIR the same day with Jalalpur police station of Ambedkar Nagar. During the trial, Jagdamba Singh died.

Pandey’s elder brother Rakesh Pandey is a Samajwadi Party MLA from Jalalpur assembly segment of Ambedkar Nagar, while his nephew Ritesh Pandey is a former BSP MP from Ambedkar Nagar.

