Exotic animals rescued after raid at house in Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 20, 2023 11:46 PM IST

Five Sugar Gliders, a Ball Python and four turtles rescued after raids were conducted at the house in Gomti Nagar, says divisional forest officer Ravi K Singh

LUCKNOW Several exotic/wild animals, including five Sugar Gliders, were rescued from a house in Gomti Nagar during a late-evening joint raid by forest department and STF officials on Wednesday.

These animals were kept in cages and plastic boxes at the time of rescue. (Sourced)

The action came after a tip-off about illegal trade of wild animals.

“Five Sugar Gliders, a Ball Python and four turtles were rescued after raids were conducted at the house in Gomti Nagar,” said divisional forest officer Ravi K Singh, who led the operation. These animals were kept in cages and plastic boxes at the time of rescue.

Both the man, who had kept the animals, and the owner of the house, were detained by officials and process to book them under suitable act was underway. “The arrested persons will be booked under several sections including 9 and 51 of the Wildlife Protection Act,” said Singh.

Section 9 is for prohibition of hunting, which says no person shall hunt any wild animal specified in Schedules 1, 2, 3 and 4. Section 51 says any violation of laws and rules as specified under the Act will lead to imprisonment, which may extend to three years, and a fine, which may extend up to 25,000.

Wednesday, September 20, 2023
