Experts discuss ways to make U.P. a trillion dollar economy

Lucknow: At an interactive session titled “Uttar Pradesh: A Trillion Dollar Economy in the Making”, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Tuesday discussed ways to fulfil the Yogi Adityanath government’s objective to make the state a one trillion dollar economy. Madhav Singhania, deputy vice chairman, CII Northern Region, said U.P. was all set to become a mega industrial hub due to the policies of the Yogi Adityanath government and the Centre. (Pic for representation)

Addressing the gathering,industrial development minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ said: “ Within a year 14,000 projects of over ₹10 lakh crore are ready for implementation.”

“These projects will not only boost the state’s economy but also help generate 3.5 lakh employment opportunities, thereby improving the economic condition of many families,” added the minister.

Manoj Kumar Singh, IAS, agriculture production commissioner and IIDC, said: “Improved law and order scenario in the state and pro-industrial policy has attracted major industry players in U.P like Samsung, Dixon, Siemens, Hinduja, GE, Tata Motors and many others.”

The state government had eased out the availability of land in the state, Singh added.

Also present on the occasion were Smita Agarwal, chairperson, CII, U.P State Council; managing director and CEO, Birla Corporation, Sandip Ghose and industrialist Sunil Vachani.