Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Monday arrested a former employee in connection with the high-profile Shine City Infra Project Private Limited real estate scam, as per an official note. With this, the unit has made its 10th arrest in the case. Ex-staffer arrested for role in Shine City fraud

The former employee, identified as Preeti Singh from Sector-G in Jankipuram here, functioned as an authorised signatory for buyers’ agreements on behalf of the Shine City Group. She worked as a human resource officer at Shine City’s Lucknow office that was located at R Square, Vibhuti Khand, Gomti Nagar.

The firm allegedly lured investors by offering low-cost residential plots and other attractive investment schemes in multiple districts of Uttar Pradesh. Investors were persuaded to invest large sums of money with the promise of land allotment and high returns. However, the company allegedly failed to hand over plots or refund the invested amounts. Subsequently, the company’s directors and key officials shut down offices and went absconding.

In this connection, a case was later registered at Gomti Nagar police station, Lucknow, under Sections 409 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 467, 468, 471 (forgery-related offences) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy).

So far, the EOW has found the role of 11 accused in the scam, and filed charge sheets against nine of them.

Investigators stated that Preeti Singh, in her official capacity, used to sign buyers’ registry and agreement documents, playing a key role in executing fraudulent transactions and legitimising the company’s dealings with investors.