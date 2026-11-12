Rethinking parenting and family structures in a changing society

The idea of family has undergone a significant transformation over the years. Traditional family structures, once defined by clearly divided responsibilities between men and women, are increasingly giving way to more diverse arrangements shaped by changing social values, economic realities and individual circumstances. Yet, despite these changes, many conventional expectations surrounding parenting and caregiving continue to influence how families are perceived and judged. Father and child (Picture credit: Freepik)

One of the most persistent assumptions is that nurturing children is primarily a woman's responsibility, while men are expected to assume the role of financial providers. Although these roles may have reflected certain social arrangements in the past, they do not necessarily represent the realities of contemporary households. Fathers today are increasingly involved in everyday childcare, from managing school schedules and preparing meals to attending parent-teacher meetings and providing emotional support. However, the social recognition of these responsibilities has not always evolved at the same pace.

Gender stereotypes continue to influence how society evaluates parenting. A mother raising children independently is often viewed through the lens of sacrifice and resilience, while a father doing the same may encounter questions about who will take over the caregiving responsibilities. Such reactions reveal an underlying belief that men are less equipped to manage the emotional and practical dimensions of raising children. In reality, effective parenting is not determined by gender but by commitment, patience, emotional availability and the ability to provide a secure environment.

These assumptions also affect parents who do not fit conventional family structures. Single-parent households, families headed by grandparents and households with non-traditional caregiving arrangements frequently encounter unnecessary scrutiny. Questions about the absence of one parent, unsolicited advice about remarriage and assumptions about what children might be missing can reinforce the perception that a family must follow a particular structure to be considered complete. Such attitudes overlook the fact that the quality of relationships, rather than the number or gender of parents, plays a significant role in a child's development.

The emotional consequences of these expectations are not limited to adults. Children are often sensitive to how their families are discussed and perceived by others. Casual remarks about having only one parent or growing up without a conventional family arrangement can influence their understanding of identity and belonging. Schools, neighbourhoods and social institutions therefore have an important role in creating environments where different family structures are acknowledged without judgement. A child's sense of security should come from the love, attention and stability they receive, rather than conformity to a socially prescribed family model.

Changing parenting dynamics also require a shift in workplace attitudes. Although conversations around work-life balance have become more prominent, caregiving responsibilities are still frequently associated with women. Fathers who request flexible working hours to attend school events, look after an unwell child or manage household responsibilities may find their commitments treated as exceptions rather than legitimate family obligations. Organisations need to recognise that parenthood affects employees irrespective of gender. Flexible working arrangements, parental leave policies and a supportive professional culture can help create a more equitable distribution of caregiving responsibilities.

Families and communities must also reconsider how they offer support. Instead of assuming that a household needs to be corrected or that an absent parent must be replaced, people can begin by understanding the actual needs of those involved. Practical assistance, emotional reassurance and respect for individual circumstances are often more meaningful than unsolicited recommendations. Supporting parents should involve recognising their efforts without questioning their ability to manage their families independently.

Importantly, redefining family structures does not mean dismissing the value of traditional families or the contributions of mothers and fathers. Rather, it involves acknowledging that care, responsibility and emotional support are not exclusive to any one gender. Men and women can both nurture, provide, guide and protect, and their responsibilities need not be confined to predetermined social roles.

As society continues to evolve, its understanding of parenting must evolve alongside it. Families are built through everyday acts of care, shared responsibilities, emotional connections and a commitment to one another. Recognising this diversity is essential to creating a more accepting social environment in which parents are not judged by whether their households resemble conventional arrangements, but by the care and stability they provide. Ultimately, a family should be defined not by the roles society assigns to its members, but by the relationships that hold it together.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Amol Gawande, founder & director, Brookstone Institute of Global Studies, Dubai.