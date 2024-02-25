 Fines for littering, spitting on pucca ghats in Prayagraj soon - Hindustan Times
Fines for littering, spitting on pucca ghats in Prayagraj soon

Fines for littering, spitting on pucca ghats in Prayagraj soon

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Feb 25, 2024 09:57 PM IST

Prayagraj Mela Authority has decided to do so as part of its efforts to keep them clean in run-up to Mahakumbh-2025

The Prayagraj Mela Authority has decided to impose fines on people found littering, spitting and defecating in the open at the pucca ghats being built in run-up to Mahakumbh-2025 as part of its efforts to keep them clean. Signages would also be put up at these spots to make the visitors aware of the same, say officials.

Quila Ghat at Sangam in Prayagraj. (HT file)

“We will be keeping the ghats clean by pressing sufficient number of staff but at the same time it is the duty of locals and other visitors to also help keep these ghats spotless. We believe that along with appealing to everyone to keep the ghats clean and making them aware of the same, imposing fines will act as a deterrent,” said Mahakumbh Mela Adhikari Vijay Kiran Anand.

After recently inspecting the ongoing work of beautification of these ghats and converting them into pucca ghats, he also instructed the officials to develop parking to make it easier for visitors to reach these ghats.

To promote tourism, suggestions have also been given to make arrangements for organising aarti and various cultural events every evening at all these ghats and an action plan for the same will soon be prepared.

Anand has also asked officials to prepare and submit an action plan for installing grand entrance gates with paintings, murals, and carvings at all these ghats. Toilets and drinking water facilities will be developed around the parking areas for visitors.

Likewise, high mast lights and profile lights will be installed on the ghats. To face the challenge of intense heat and sunlight, shades will be constructed. The Dashashwamedh Ghat on the Ganga banks will be 30m long and substantially reduce the pressure from the main Sangam area as a large number of devotees would be able to use this ghat which would be constructed near the Beni Madhav Mandir.

The Qila ghat on Yamuna too is being converted into a pucca ghat and this would handle movement of all VIPs who visit Sangam. Saraswati Ghat will help enhance the facility of water sports from the boat club located beside the Yamuna.

