Five of family found charred to death inside Bareilly house

Charred bodies of three children aged between 3 and 9 years and their parents were recovered from a house where a fire broke out in the wee hours of Sunday, police said. The incident took place in the Farakhpur locality under Faridpur police station limits of Bareilly district. Police personnel investigate after a fire broke out at a house, at Faridpur in Bareilly district (PTI)

While the investigators said the primary examination suggested that the family was burnt to death after a short-circuit caused the fire, they, however, were puzzled to find that the main door of the house, which was locked from outside, had no latches to lock it from inside.

Bareilly senior superintendent of police (SP) Ghule Sushil Chandra Bhan said Ajay Gupta (35) and Anita Gupta (33) with their two sons and a daughter were found dead in the same room where two room heaters were found to be plugged into one electric board. The wire of one of the heaters was burnt, he added.

Another police official further said the family was apparently sleeping when the fire broke out and they did not get any chance to react as no struggle marks were visible at the scene. He said the clothes of the deceased had stuck to their bodies.

“The neighbours confirmed that there were no latches to lock the main door of the house from inside. The family used to lock it from outside using a trick. The keys of the lock were found in the house,” the official added. He added that forensic experts were called to examine the spot and the bodies were sent for a postmortem examination.