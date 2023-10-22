News / Cities / Lucknow News / Folk art event marks Navaratri, Dussehra celebrations at 101 RAF

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Oct 22, 2023 06:56 AM IST

A joyful and thrilling presentation of a ‘Jawabi Birha’ was presented by the team of Kanchan Lal Yadav and Jyoti Yadav of Prayagraj of Akashwani fame.

: As part of the auspicious celebrations of Navaratri and Dussehra, a folk art ‘Birha’ programme was organised by 101 RAF of the CRPF at Shantipuram here.

Celebrations underway at 101 RAF in Prayagraj (HT)
The programme started with lamp lighting by Commandant Manoj Kumar Gautam and his wife Preeti Gautam.

Addressing the gathering, the commandant said: “The hectic lifestyle nowadays has weened out people from their soil causing fragmentation of the social fabric. Folk arts connect people with their roots.” In the end, he conveyed the message that such art forms must be kept alive for the future generations else they’d forget their roots.

The programme was also attended by Premjeet Kumar (Second in Command), Punervasu Tiwari (Second in Command), Vinod Kumar (Deputy Comdt.), Brijesh Kumar Dubey (Deputy Comdt.), Neeraj Kumar (Deputy Comdt.).

