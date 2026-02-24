Food adulteration: FSDA cracks down in Lucknow

The Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA), conducted extensive inspections across the district to curb the sale of adulterated food products on Tuesday. For representation only (HT File Photo)

During the inspections, officials collected 32 food samples and seized a total of 30,270 kg of various food items valued at approximately ₹50.42 lakh. The samples have been sent for laboratory analysis, and further legal action will be initiated under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

The drive primarily targeted high-demand items during the festive season, including khoya, paneer, milk products, edible oils, ghee, vanaspati, besan, maida, sweets, snacks, papad, chips, and colored food products.

At BN Enterprises, in Purani Bazaar, Itaunja, officials discovered large-scale repackaging of mustard oil and refined soybean oil without laboratory testing or proper documentation.

A total of 16,300 liters of refined soybean oil and 9,081 liters of mustard oil were found with misleading and incomplete labelling in violation of FSS Act, 2006 provisions. The source of procurement could not be verified. Due to unhygienic storage and packaging conditions, oil stocks worth approximately ₹42.33 lakh were sealed on the spot.

A tea warehouse operating near Bandhua Talab Masjid in Sarojini Nagar was found functioning without a valid food licence. Around 8.5 quintals of tea (estimated market value ₹4 lakh) was seized. Multiple brands of tea were stored on the premises.

Enforcement teams also carried out action at several other establishments, with 338 kg of besan and 128 kg of flour seized from a unit in Mohibullapur, 428 kg of mixed namkeen confiscated from a manufacturing unit in Harchandpur Garhi Kanaura,1,923 kg of matar dal and 99 kg of coloured boondi seized from a trader in Jalalpur, 17 kg of foul-smelling khoya destroyed in Kumrawa (BKT area) after being declared unfit for human consumption.