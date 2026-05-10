Friend held after mother-victim relationship surfaced in SGPGI worker murder: Police

A day after the body of a 28-year-old SGPGI contractual sanitation worker was found near a secluded lake in Lucknow’s Bijnor area with his face and head smashed beyond recognition, police on Sunday arrested his 22-year-old friend and detained a minor relative for allegedly murdering him over the victim’s alleged relationship with the accused’s mother. Representational image (Sourced)

The victim, Suraj Gautam, a resident of Ashraf Nagar Ithuriya village, worked as a contractual sanitation worker at Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) along with his mother and elder brother.

Police identified the accused as Anil Kumar Yadav, 22, and his 17-year-old relative. Investigators said the duo allegedly tried to destroy evidence after the murder by washing bloodstains from their clothes near the lake and later attending a wedding to avoid suspicion.

DCP South Amit K Anand said the body was found lying in bushes near the lake on Saturday morning.

According to police, teams scanned around 50 CCTV footages and analysed electronic evidence and local intelligence inputs before solving the case within 24 hours.

During questioning, Anil allegedly told police that his mother had been in a relationship with Suraj for nearly three years. Police said Anil and Suraj were friends and had known each other for a long time. Officers also said Anil’s father is allegedly addicted to alcohol and often stays away from home.

“Anil had seen Suraj with his mother in a compromising situation about two months ago but remained silent because of social shame. He later warned Suraj against visiting his house, but the victim allegedly continued meeting his mother. Anil then planned the murder with his minor relative,” said ADCP South Vasanth Rallapalli.

Police said that on the night of May 8, the duo allegedly called Suraj and asked him to bring liquor before taking him to an isolated spot near a mango orchard and lake outside the village.

Investigators alleged that the accused made Suraj consume excessive alcohol before attacking him with a chopper hidden at the spot. When Suraj allegedly tried to escape, he fell due to intoxication. Police said Anil attacked him with the chopper while the juvenile allegedly hit his head with a brick.

The accused later allegedly threw the chopper and brick into a nearby field and took away Suraj’s phone. Police recovered the alleged murder weapon, the bloodstained brick and the mobile phone based on the accused’s disclosure.

Officials said Anil studied till Class 8 and worked as a sweeper at a mall, while the juvenile accused is a Class 9 student. Both have been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act.