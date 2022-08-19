Fulfil duties with PM’s five resolves in mind to make India a superpower: U.P. CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday urged people to fulfil their duties keeping in mind the five resolves mentioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day speech to make India a superpower. “If we all discharge our work with honesty, no one can stop us from making country a superpower,” he said.

Addressing a public meeting organised on the police lines ground on the occasion of “Balidan Diwas” in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district, the CM announced that Ballia district jail will be shifted to the outskirts of the city and a grand memorial to freedom fighters will be built where the jail exists. He said a medical college will also come up in the district.

“The medical college should have been established three years back but due to unavailability of land, the project remained pending. The chief secretary had studied here in Ballia and he is here with us today. With our efforts, now the district will have a medical college of its own soon”, Yogi said.

Invoking Chittu Pandey and Mangal Pandey among other freedom fighters, the CM said Ballia has its history. “This is the land of sages, and revolutionaries. In India’s freedom struggle, revolutionaries from this place have given a new identity through their sacrifice,” he added.

“Mangal Pandey, the soldier whose rebellion in Barrackpore sparked the Sepoy Mutiny in 1857, became an inspiration for the entire country. In 1942, when Mahatma Gandhi gave the slogan of Quit India, Ballia declared itself independent from the British rule under the leadership of great revolutionary Chittu Pandey,” the CM said.

Yogi further said, “When over 50,000 people of Ballia attacked the prison, the British administration had to release all the revolutionaries from jail. Chittu Pandey took up the role and responsibilities of the district magistrate and Mahanand Mishra as superintendent of police. The British administration ordered firing on the revolutionaries but people of Ballia were not frightened from sacrificing their lives for freedom,” he said.

Moreover, recalling contribution of the former Prime Minister Chandra Shekhar, the CM said, “The role of Chandra Shekhar in the fight against suppressive measures of the government started on the call of Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan to save the democracy.”

Mentioning the exemplary performance of India during the Covid pandemic, the CM said under the leadership of the PM, the country fought the pandemic successfully. “The welfare schemes are reaching the last rung of the society without any discrimination,” he said.

“Ballia will be taken to a new height of development. With the upcoming Ballia link expressway, people will be able to reach Lucknow in 2 hours. The transport minister is also from Ballia. An airport-like bus station will also be constructed here along with facilities for e-buses,” Yogi said.

The CM also urged serving and retired teachers of degree colleges to compile the story of the freedom struggle in Ballia. The state government will publish a book on the freedom struggle, he said.