Fulfil duties with PM’s five resolves in mind to make India a superpower: U.P. CM Yogi
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday urged people to fulfil their duties keeping in mind the five resolves mentioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day speech to make India a superpower. “If we all discharge our work with honesty, no one can stop us from making country a superpower,” he said.
Addressing a public meeting organised on the police lines ground on the occasion of “Balidan Diwas” in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district, the CM announced that Ballia district jail will be shifted to the outskirts of the city and a grand memorial to freedom fighters will be built where the jail exists. He said a medical college will also come up in the district.
“The medical college should have been established three years back but due to unavailability of land, the project remained pending. The chief secretary had studied here in Ballia and he is here with us today. With our efforts, now the district will have a medical college of its own soon”, Yogi said.
Invoking Chittu Pandey and Mangal Pandey among other freedom fighters, the CM said Ballia has its history. “This is the land of sages, and revolutionaries. In India’s freedom struggle, revolutionaries from this place have given a new identity through their sacrifice,” he added.
“Mangal Pandey, the soldier whose rebellion in Barrackpore sparked the Sepoy Mutiny in 1857, became an inspiration for the entire country. In 1942, when Mahatma Gandhi gave the slogan of Quit India, Ballia declared itself independent from the British rule under the leadership of great revolutionary Chittu Pandey,” the CM said.
Yogi further said, “When over 50,000 people of Ballia attacked the prison, the British administration had to release all the revolutionaries from jail. Chittu Pandey took up the role and responsibilities of the district magistrate and Mahanand Mishra as superintendent of police. The British administration ordered firing on the revolutionaries but people of Ballia were not frightened from sacrificing their lives for freedom,” he said.
Moreover, recalling contribution of the former Prime Minister Chandra Shekhar, the CM said, “The role of Chandra Shekhar in the fight against suppressive measures of the government started on the call of Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan to save the democracy.”
Mentioning the exemplary performance of India during the Covid pandemic, the CM said under the leadership of the PM, the country fought the pandemic successfully. “The welfare schemes are reaching the last rung of the society without any discrimination,” he said.
“Ballia will be taken to a new height of development. With the upcoming Ballia link expressway, people will be able to reach Lucknow in 2 hours. The transport minister is also from Ballia. An airport-like bus station will also be constructed here along with facilities for e-buses,” Yogi said.
The CM also urged serving and retired teachers of degree colleges to compile the story of the freedom struggle in Ballia. The state government will publish a book on the freedom struggle, he said.
Politics rule as Maharashtra celebrates Dahi Handi, over 100 injured in Mumbai
At least 111 Dahi Handi participants suffered injuries across Mumbai while forming pyramids where the festival was celebrated on a grand scale on Friday. Read Dahi Handi is the battleground in Shiv Sena vs Shinde turf war The Mumbai civic body said that while 111 injuries were reported, 88 of the cases were treated and discharged.
Ludhiana | Two booked for attempted robbery at SBI’s Aitiana ATM
A group of miscreants made a failed attempt to steal cash from a State Bank of India ATM in Aitiana village. The accused, Amarjit Singh, and his two aides Naginder Singh and Jatinder Singh managed to cut open the shutter's lock, but could not enter the vestibule. The machine contained ₹9 lakh. The matter came to light on Thursday when the bank staff found the shutter broken open. A case under sections has been registered against the unidentified accused at the Sudhar police station.
Ambedkar statue found damaged in U.P.’s Sitapur; FIR lodged
Tension gripped a village in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district after a statue of Dr BR Ambedkar installed at a primary school there was found desecrated on Friday. According to police officials, the statue was installed at the primary school in Rikhipurva village of Piprahuri Majra under Hargaon police station limits of Sitapur district. They said the head of the statue was damaged while the remaining statue was left installed.
Mass copying: 9,849 students of Prayagraj’s Rajju Bhaiya Univ debarred from exams for a year
Prof Rajendra Singh (Rajju Bhaiya) University (PRSU), Prayagraj, has debarred 9,849 final year students of different undergraduate courses from appearing in exams for a year after they were found guilty of mass copying during the 2021-22 annual exams held in May-June this year. A decision to this effect was taken in a meeting of the examination committee of PRSU held on Thursday, said university officials.
NCRTC plans freight trains on Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS route
The National Capital Region Transport Corporation, which has undertaken the Regional Rapid Transit System project, is planning to run dedicated trains for commercial services between the NCR cities, sources said on Friday. The 82-kilometre-long RRTS project will connect Delhi, Ghaziabad and Meerut with high-speed state-of-the-art trains with a design speed of 180 kilometres per hour (kmph). The 82-km route will consist of 25 stations in the three cities of Delhi, Ghaziabad and Meerut.
