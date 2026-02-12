Funding fillip to set Lucknow Metro expansion rolling

In a funding boost, the Lucknow Metro’s Phase 1B has received a total allocation of ₹550 crore, combining a ₹150-crore grant from the urban development capital budget and a ₹400-crore loan. Officials said these budgetary provisions are set to accelerate the expansion of the city’s metro network. (File)

The ₹150-crore grant would directly support project execution, while the ₹400-crore loan would cover additional development costs, they said, adding that construction on the Charbagh-Vasant Kunj corridor could begin within the next three months, with tenders for the project already finalised.

Jointly funded by the centre and the state government, Phase 1B, spanning 11.16 km, is estimated to cost ₹5,801 crore, with the remaining amount arranged through bank loans. Of the total cost, around ₹2,900 crore will be raised as loans, while the centre and state will collectively contribute an equal amount, with the centre’s first instalment of ₹1,450 crore expected soon.

The corridor will feature 12 stations — seven underground and five elevated — connecting old city areas and western Lucknow, with the depot at Vasant Kunj covering 40 acres. Officials said ground and geotechnical surveys have been completed, and station locations may be adjusted up to 500 metres to address technical and traffic considerations.

Construction will proceed in three phases: development of the depot, elevated sections, and underground stretches. Metro officials are also exploring foreign investment to supplement funding.

Once completed, Phase 1B is expected to significantly ease traffic congestion, enhance public transport usage, and provide faster, seamless connectivity across densely populated areas, further strengthening Lucknow’s urban mobility infrastructure.

Proposed stations

Charbagh (underground), Gautam Buddha Nagar (underground), Aminabad (underground), Pandeyganj (underground), City Railway Station (underground), Medical Chauraha (underground), Chowk (underground), Thakurganj (elevated), Balaganj (elevated), Sarfarazganj (elevated), Musabagh (elevated), and Vasant Kunj (elevated).