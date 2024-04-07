Gagan Shakti: Air Force set to showcase power at its drill on Lko-Agra expressway
The Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) stretch of highway has been closed from April 1 to 10 for this purpose, officials said.
The Indian Air Force will conduct the Gagan Shakti drill with fighter jets on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway on April 7.
The Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) stretch of highway has been closed from April 1 to 10 for this purpose, officials said.
The entire exercise is going to be spread across 10 days and will take place at ten different locations across the country with the one on Lucknow-Agra expressway scheduled for Sunday. Ahead of Sunday show, a rehearsal drill was held on Saturday.
The Sunday show will showcase select fighter jets, helicopters and other military aircrafts, including the MiG-21 aircraft that is set to be phased out from 2025.
Saturday’s rehearsal included Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jet, an-32 transport aircraft, Mirage-2000 fighter aircrafts, Tejas, Chinook, Apache and Prachanda helicopters. The Gagan Shakti showcase takes place about every five years.