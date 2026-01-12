Ganga Expressway set to open next month as FASTag toll trials succeed

With the trial run of the FASTag-enabled toll booth system on the under-construction Ganga Expressway being conducted successfully, the country’s longest 594-km Ganga Expressway is set to become operational next month. The country’s longest expressway passes through 12 districts—Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Budaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh and Prayagraj. During the trial, the automatic boom barriers at the toll booths opened smoothly as vehicles slowed down, immediately after the system scanned the FASTag installed on them. (FILE PHOTO)

According to the UPEIDA, trial runs of the FASTag-enabled toll booth systems are being conducted on the expressway.

During the trial, the automatic boom barriers at the toll booths opened smoothly as vehicles slowed down, immediately after the system scanned the FASTag installed on them. Officials said the test confirmed the efficiency and readiness of the contactless toll collection mechanism being implemented on the expressway.

The expressway spans 140 water bodies and includes seven road overbridges, 17 interchanges, 14 major bridges, 126 minor bridges, 28 flyovers, 50 vehicle underpasses, 171 light vehicle underpasses, 160 small vehicle underpasses, and 946 culverts.

According to senior officials of the state government, Ganga Expressway is almost complete and is in the last phase of becoming operational. The state government has also signed an agreement with the ETH Zurich University and the RTDT Laboratories AG of Switzerland to make the expressway safe for commuters.

According to senior state government officials, the Ganga Expressway is nearly complete and in the final stage of becoming operational.

The state government has also signed an agreement with ETH Zurich University and Switzerland-based RTDT Laboratories AG to enhance safety for commuters on the expressway. The agreement has been signed to implement artificial intelligence (AI) and sensor-based systems for monitoring the expressway’s quality and comfort. This technology can detect and fix road defects during the construction phase itself. After successful implementation of this technology on the Ganga Expressway, it will be used on the Gorakhpur Link Expressway also.

An Innova vehicle fitted with vibration technology and seven accelerometer sensors—four for quality and three for comfort—is inspecting all six lanes. The vehicle gathers data on road surface conditions, comfort levels, and elevation variations, which can be monitored in real time through online graphs.

Earlier, road quality checks were carried out only after construction was completed, making it difficult to rectify manufacturing defects. With the adoption of Swiss technology, the quality and comfort of the road are now being monitored during the construction phase itself.

The sensors measure road undulations and comfort levels, enabling immediate corrective action wherever required.

FASTag-based toll booth trial successfully conducted in Badaun

LUCKNOW A trial run of the FASTag-enabled toll booth system on the under-construction Ganga Expressway was successfully conducted on January 10 at kilometre 146 in Badaun district, marking a key milestone in the project’s progress.

During the trial, the boom barrier opened smoothly as the system scanned the vehicle’s FASTag, confirming the efficiency and readiness of the contactless toll collection system on the expressway.

The toll plaza is being developed by Adani Enterprises, which is executing multiple stretches of the Ganga Expressway project. Following the successful trial, similar tests are being conducted at other toll booths under the Group 2, Group 3 and Group 4 packages. The FASTag-based system is expected to ease congestion, speed up vehicle movement and improve commuter convenience.