Ganga revival: 60-yr-old spy satellite images to help draw up conservation map

The National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) has launched a new project with IIT Kanpur to improve the health of the river. Declassified Corona imagery along the main stem of the Ganga (Sourced)

This study is being looked at as a step in developing a data-driven and concrete blueprint for Ganga conservation and restoration. Researchers at the IIT-K have combined rare images captured in 1965 by the American spy satellite series ‘Corona’ with advanced satellite imagery from 2018–19 to record major changes in the river’s morphology, flow and land use over the last five decades, according to a press release.

The project will form part of Ganga Knowledge Centre which is a repository of research, portals and datasets related to Ganga and would facilitate scientific and research-based decision making for river rejuvenation.

The Corona images capture the Ganga in an almost untouched form, while the 2019 images reveal the changing reality—where barrages, embankments, and urban sprawl have restricted the river’s meandering flow.

This comparative study now offers fresh hope. Scientists now have concrete maps that indicate areas where restoration could help the Ganga regain its old rhythm and where improved land use could enhance its health, a spokesperson said.

As a step forward, NMCG would be hosting the Corona and LULC data on an interactive user interface and the Google Earth Engine application, allowing both analysis and planning to be done on the same platform. The project will also prepare special digital displays for nine major windows—Haridwar, Bijnor, Narora, Kanpur, Allahabad, Varanasi, Patna, Bhagalpur, and Farakka—which will play a vital role in decision-making from local to national levels.

Scientific health map of the Ganga

To create a scientific health map of the Ganga, several decisive steps are being undertaken. First, the entire Ganga basin’s boundaries will be delineated and accurately mapped using the Corona imagery. Comparing images from 1965–75 with the present-day landscape will provide a clear visualisation of land use and geomorphic changes.

All data will be organised into a Web-GIS module with an advanced query system, enabling researchers and planners to instantly access the specific data they need. A system for public dissemination of data would facilitate its use in future research on Ganga across the diverse stakeholders.

According to IIT Kanpur scientists, this achievement marks the beginning of a new era of “data-driven” planning in Ganga conservation. Technical challenges remain, but the research team is continually refining its methodology—with each step toward greater accuracy and faster processing bringing the picture of the Ganga’s future into sharper focus.

The spokesperson said, “There could be no better guide for the Ganga’s rejuvenation than precise images of its past—and this is exactly the path this project is showing. By blending the solid foundation of science with the deep roots of tradition, this effort by the National Mission for Clean Ganga is emerging as a historic step toward returning the Ganga to its clean, free, and life-giving form for generations to come.”