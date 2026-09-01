Gen-Z, Gen-Alpha facing repression: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Monday slammed rival parties alleging they are trying to influence voters through tempting promises and freebies before the assembly election. Cautioning the people, she said they should avoid the deceptions and betrayals of these parties to cast their votes freely and fairly for a good government. Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati. (HT file)

Addressing a meeting of BSP office-bearers at the party’s state unit office in Lucknow, she reviewed preparations for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

“Through ‘ freebies’ and various kinds of attractive promises and announcements offering private benefits, particularly to women, voters are sought to be wrongly influenced before elections. But after governments are formed, people across the country are witnessing repeated betrayal of promises,” the BSP chief claimed.

“The Gen-Z’ and ‘Gen-Alpha’ are deeply agitated, restless, and stirred to protest due to such negative attitudes and actions by these parties. They are also facing government repression. The lasting solution to these issues lies solely in a BSP government,” she said.

Mayawati announced a show of strength by the party on October 9, the death anniversary of party founder Kanshi Ram. She called upon the party workers to counter the tactics of the rival parties. The BSP government would establish an “excellent rule of law” and work for the “welfare and happiness of all,” she said.