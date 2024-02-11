‘Give 400 seats to BJP, cow slaughter will be totally banned’

PRAYAGRAJ: National spokesperson of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and former union minister Syed Shahnawaz Hussain said here on Saturday that when the people of the country gave 300 seats to the BJP, Lord Shri Ram came to Ayodhya. If 400 seats were given to the BJP this time, cow slaughter would be stopped in the entire country. Former union minister Syed Shahnawaz Hussain at the convention in Magh Mela area in Prayagraj on Saturday (HT)

Delivering a lecture during a convention on ‘Cow and India’ at the camp of Akhil Bharatiya Dharm Sangh at the Magh Mela here, the former Union minister said it was his personal wish that cow slaughter should be totally banned.

”The Modi government will definitely work for this,” he said.

Shahnawaz Hussain said that Hinduism was not a religion but a way of life . He said that the Muslims of the country made three mistakes: One was supporting the Khilafat movement, second was supporting Pakistan during the partition of India and third was wrong stand towards Ayodhya.

He appreciated the work of Swami Abhishek Brahmachari and Yuva Chetna’s Rohit Kumar Singh from the social point of view.

Noted saint Swami Sarveshwaranand Saraswati said that Swami Karpatriji struggled a lot for the protection of cows. Swami Abhishek Brahmachari said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government issued a postage stamp in the memory of Swami Karpatriji. He said he was confident Prime Minister Narendra Modi would bring a law to stop cow slaughter. Justice Manju Rani Chauhan of Allahabad high court said that cow, Ganga and Gayatri were sacred .

Presiding over the programme, national convener of Yuva Chetna Rohit Kumar Singh said that the Congress opposed cow, Ganga and Gayatri. The Congress and opposition parties were anti-Sanatan, he claimed.

Vice chancellor of Lal Bahadur Sanskrit Central University, Prof. Murali Manohar Pathak said that Indian culture had been protected under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission member Kalpraj Singh, Swami Shridharanand, Swami Divyaswaroop, Acharya Pawan, Adarsh Paswan, Mukesh Pandey, Swami Pawan, Rahul Shukla, Archana Shukla, Sandeep Pandey Apa, Patwinder Singh, Vikram Patel and Suresh Shukla etc were present.