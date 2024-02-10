Good governance in U.P. result of extensive reforms: CM Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said good governance in Uttar Pradesh was the result of extensive reforms carried out by his government rather than an overnight development. Addressing the “Good Governance Day 2024” programme held virtually in New Delhi, Yogi said Uttar Pradesh stood as a model of good governance in the country today. Addressing the “Good Governance Day 2024” programme. (HT file)

Outlining the developmental strides made by the state in the last few years, CM Yogi underscored the contrast with previous governments, which perpetuated societal divisions based on caste, creed, region, and language, said a government statement about the event.

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

“Uttar Pradesh had potential earlier also, but the previous governments failed to make good use of it. We have empowered the impoverished through a multitude of schemes, fostering self-reliance among them,” he added.

Highlighting India’s potential to lead globally, the CM commended the organisers for orchestrating the two-day ‘Good Governance Mahotsav 2024’ at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi. He lauded the event for embodying the PM’s vision of a developed India.

Yogi said India, in the last decade, has emerged as a beacon of progress globally, capable of leadership even in challenging times. Furthermore, he mentioned the improvement in the domestic security landscape and the effective crackdown on corruption through the JAM Trinity (Jan Dhan, Aadhaar, and Mobile), alongside ensuring last-mile delivery of government schemes through DBT.

Adityanath lamented the historical denigration of Indian traditions but expressed satisfaction in witnessing the global embrace of practices like Yoga, symbolising a revival and recognition of India’s ancient wisdom, attributing it to PM Modi’s initiatives.

He said: “The vision of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat is being realised today. As many as 193 countries of the world celebrate June 21 as the International Yoga Day. By connecting with this tradition of India, the whole world expresses gratitude towards our traditions. All this has been possible because of PM Modi.”

Yogi elaborated on ongoing development projects, emphasising infrastructure and connectivity enhancements in Uttar Pradesh, alongside significant strides in law and order enforcement. He stressed the importance of effective implementation and monitoring of schemes, lauding the government’s adept utilization of technology and commitment to transparent governance.

He also unveiled the state’s ambition to nurture a burgeoning entrepreneurial ecosystem, with a target of grooming one lakh young entrepreneurs annually. The CM highlighted initiatives like interest-free loans of up to ₹5 lakh for new entrepreneurs and the state’s transition from a “BIMARU” state to a revenue surplus one, fostering a conducive environment for industrial investment.

Yogi said investment proposals worth ₹40 lakh crore were received during the UP Global Investors Summit last year, which would create employment opportunities for 1.30 crore youths. Furthermore, the CM mentioned that during the upcoming groundbreaking ceremony, slated for February 19, projects worth ₹10 lakh crore will be launched in the presence of the PM.

Yogi also talked about the CM Internship and the Pledge Park schemes. While discussing the improved connectivity in the state, he said soon U.P. will become the first state in the country to have 21 airports. “U.P. has maximum number of expressways,” he added.

The event witnessed substantial turnout of youth invitees including among others Jayant Kulkarni, Executive Director of Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini, Dr Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, Gorangdas and Chitra.