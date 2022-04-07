Gorakhnath Temple attack: Additional security deployed at CM Yogi Adityanath's residence
Days after a man attacked security personnel outside Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhnath Temple, leaving two policemen injured, security has been tightened at the official Lucknow residence of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Hindustan Times’ sister publication Live Hindustan has reported, citing media reports.
According to the report, two units of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been deployed at the chief minister’s residence, which is located at 5, Kalidas Marg, of the state capital. The CRPF security is in addition to the already existing cover provided by the Uttar Pradesh Police. Also, anyone entering the residence will be allowed in only after thorough questioning and checking, it said.
The report further said that a full-proof plan is being devised to increase security at the Gorakhnath Temple as well; Gorakhpur is the home turf of chief minister Adityanath, who is the head priest of the temple. The BJP leader visited the city on Monday to took stock of the situation and meet the injured policemen. It was during this visit that he instructed senior police officials to review the temple’s security and prepare strategy to prevent any future incident of a similar sort.
At present, the number of policemen guarding the facility has been increased, while arrangements are also being put in place to get them trained under officials from the Anti-Terror Squad (ATS), Special Task Force (STF) and central forces.
The accused, IIT-Mumbai graduate Murtaza Abbasi, is being probed by the UP ATS for suspected terror links.
Mumbai Police book BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, son for cheating
Mumbai: Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya and his son, Neil, have been booked for allegedly cheating and misappropriating money collected to prevent decommissioned aircraft carrier INS Vikrant from being scrapped. The First Information Report (FIR) in the case was filed under the Indian Penal Code's Sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust), and 34 (common intention) at the Trombay police station on Wednesday.
No respite from heatwave in Delhi even today; AQI remains ‘poor’
Delhi is likely to experience yet another heatwave on Thursday, as per the India Meteorological Department forecast, with the maximum temperature predicted to reach 40 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to touch 19 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature on Wednesday was 39.3 degrees Celsius and the minimum was 18.7 degrees Celsius. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index at 7 am stood at 273.
Haryana education minister should be sacked: Surjewala
Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala on Wednesday demanded that Haryana education minister Kanwar Pal should be sacked as five question papers of Haryana Board of School Education have been leaked in the last one week. Surjewala said the Khattar-Chautala government is responsible for “ruining” the education system in the state and making students dependent on the “copying mafia”.
Former Congress leaders Nirmal, daughter Chitra to join AAP on April 7
A month after the Aam Aadmi Party's thumping victory in Punjab, former Congress leaders and founding members of the Haryana Democratic Front, Nirmal Singh and Chitra Sarwara, are all set to join the AAP in New Delhi on Thursday. A top AAP leader confirmed that the father-daughter duo will be joining the party fold officially in the presence of AAP's national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal or some other senior leader.
BJP will form government with majority in Haryana: Sambit Patra
Bharatiya Janata Party's national spokesperson Sambit Patra on Wednesday said their party will again form government in Haryana with an absolute majority in the 2024 assembly elections. During the Panna Pramukh Sammelan of Ambala City assembly constituency, he said the BJP rose to become the world's largest party with over 18 crore members, currently including 1,300 MLAs, 300 MPs in the Lok Sabha and 100 MPs in the Rajya Sabha.
