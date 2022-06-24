Govt bonanza for SC, general category students preparing for Civil Services mains
Scheduled Caste (SC) and general category candidates, who have passed the preliminary examination of Civil Services 2022, can prepare for the mains from any reputed coaching institutes in Lucknow, Prayagraj and Delhi the cost of which will be borne by the Social Welfare Department of Uttar Pradesh, an official said.
To avail the facility, candidates can apply till July 5 by downloading a form from the website of the department, said director of Social Welfare Department Rakesh Kumar.
“The candidates taking the benefit of this scheme must be residents of Uttar Pradesh and annual income of their family should not exceed ₹1 lakh. The department will give a one-time amount of ₹45,000 to them to study in private coaching centres and buying study material and another ₹10,000 for their stay. The beneficiaries will get the amount on providing receipts and money will be sent directly to their account,” said Kumar.
He added that candidates can also apply for coachings conducted by the Social Welfare Department.
“Here all arrangements for their education and lodging will be free,” he said.
Kumar further said the SC-ST and OBC students can apply for Chhatrapati Shahuji Maharaj Research and Training Center, Bhagya Bhawan Lucknow and Adarsh Pre-Examination Test Center, Aliganj Lucknow. The students of SC category can also apply at Government IAS-PCS Coaching Center Hapur, Sant Ravidas IAS-PCS Pre-Examination Training Center Varanasi, Dr BR Ambedkar Training Center Agra, Dr. BR Ambedkar Training Center Aligarh and Judicial Services Examination centre at Prayagraj.
Kumar said Mukhyamantri Abhyudaya Yojana was being implemented for all sections of the society under which all income group candidates can get the facility of free coaching.
2 arrested in Kalyan ATM theft case; main accused still at large
In the Kalyan ATM theft case, two persons were arrested by the police. They were involved in the ATM theft that occurred in Kharghar on June 11. The police team also recovered ₹20 lakh cash from the accused. However, the main accused behind the multiple ATM thefts are still at large. According to police officials, the main gang leader chooses youngsters who are well versed in technology for the job.
Woman thrown to death from apartment in Agra, husband held
A married woman, with her hands tied, was allegedly thrown to death from the fourth floor of an apartment in Tajganj area of Agra on Friday following which her husband, his sister and another person have been taken into custody, police said. Sources at Tajganj police station revealed that man residing in live in relation with the deceased was from Firozabad and he too was beaten up by the deceased woman's husband.
Delhi reports 1,447 new Covid cases, positivity rate drops to 5.98%
Delhi on Friday witnessed a drop in daily Covid-19 cases with 1,447 fresh cases as against 1,934 new cases on the previous day. The positivity rate also dropped to 5.98 per cent from 8.10 per cent a day ago. The national capital registered one pandemic-related death on Friday with the toll currently standing at 26,243. However, no death was reported to the virus a day ago.
Seal of Agra hospital infamous for conducting ‘oxygen mock drill’ removed
The registration of the Agra hospital that was sealed a year ago after its owner claimed to have conducted a 'mock drill' by disconnecting oxygen supply of Covid patients during the second wave which had apparently led to 22 deaths, was regularized on Thursday and the seal of the hospital was opened following an order from the state government, said chief medical officer. The hospital was later sealed and hospital owner Dr Arinjay Jain arrested.
CET-B.Ed exam in Bihar to be held on July 6
The combined entrance test in Bihar for enrolment into B. Ed and Shiksha Shastri courses for the session 2022-24, will now be held on July 6 at 325 centres across 11 cities, said the state nodal officer for the CET-B. “The exam scheduled to be held on June 23, had been postponed due to unavoidable circumstances,” said the nodal officer Ashok Kumar Mehta.
