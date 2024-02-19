Green energy push at GBC: Towards clean growth while meeting power deficit

The renewable sector stole the show in the high-profile groundbreaking ceremony, as 188 projects, collectively valued at over ₹1.42 lakh crore, were unveiled here on Monday. The sector was the most preferred choice for investors in Uttar Pradesh. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Green energy accounted for over 14% of around ₹10 lakh projects launched in the ceremony inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that has laid the foundation for clean and sustainable growth in the state. Besides, this will help the state meet the power deficit with clean and green power.

“A total 197 energy and renewable projects with an investment of ₹2.2 lakh crore were executed in the groundbreaking ceremony on Monday,” additional chief secretary, energy, Mahesh Kumar Gupta, said. “Of them, projects worth ₹1.42 lakh crore pertain to the renewable sector, comprising solar, bioenergy, pupped storage hydropower.

“Approximately 20% share of today’s GBC is from the energy and renewable energy sector,” he said.

Within the renewable energy, centrestage was taken by the pumped storage hydro power. Eight pumped storage projects worth ₹74,000 crore were unveiled in the GBC. With ₹60,000 crore investment, solar (42 projects) was the second. However, in terms of the number of projects, bioenergy topped the list in the renewable category. As many as 131 projects worth ₹8,000 crore got going in the ceremony.

One green hydrogen pilot project worth ₹150 crore was also launched at the GBC.

Six pumped storage projects will be set up in Sonbhadra alone and one each in Mirzapur and Chandauli district. The eight pumped storage mega projects will collectively produce 13,250 megawatts of green power with flexibility and that power will be used to manage the peak demand.

Entities like the Greenko Group producing 3660 MW, Torrent Group producing 4150 MW, JSW neo energy 1200 MW, ACME Cleantech Solutions 1500 MW, Amunra Infratech and Agritech Pvt. Ltd producing 1620 MW and Avaada Water Battery Pvt. Ltd. producing 1120 MW, are setting up these initiatives, a first of their kind in the state.

Pumped storage involves the process of pumping water between two reservoirs at different elevations to store and generate electricity. During periods of low electricity demand, surplus electricity from the grid is used to pump water from a lower reservoir to an upper reservoir.

Director UPNEDA, Anupam Shukla, said that investment proposals of total ₹8.54 lakh crore for 535 renewable projects were received at the GIS here in February 2023. Of them included 154 solar projects, 344 bioenergy projects, 19 green hydrogen, 12 pumped storage and six others pertaining to wind energy, thorium-based energy green EV charging etc.

“Action on all the remaining projects is being taken and we hope all the renewable projects for which the MoUs have been signed will hit the ground in the months to come,” he said.