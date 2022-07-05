GRP constable, aides booked for kidnapping, torturing trader in Lucknow; one held
A Government Railway Police (GRP) constable and his aides were booked for kidnapping and torturing a city trader on Monday. An FIR has been lodged with Chowk police station in this connection, and the police said one of the co-accused has been arrested while efforts are on to search the constable and other people involved in the incident.
Assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Chowk, IP Singh said that the trader Mohan Vishwakarma was allegedly kidnapped by a group of people, including the GRP constable identified as Alok Tiwari, near the trauma centre of King George Medical University (KGMU) in Chowk. The group took the trader to a place near Husadiya crossing in Gomti Nagar on Monday afternoon.
He said the trader alleged that while in captivity, the constable and others beat him badly. Singh said the trader had also accused the group of giving him electric shocks as they tried to extort money from him.
The ACP informed that the complainant informed that the constable and his aides fled from the spot when some of his friends and other traders reached there after finding out about his kidnapping. He said the complainant approached the police after being released from captivity and lodged the FIR in the matter. He said one of the accused, Rahul, 25, a resident of Sitapur, has been arrested while raids are on to arrest the constable and others.
Another police official informed that the accused Rahul was involved in the sale and purchase of second-hand four-wheelers along with the constable and the victim.
He said the trader had been kidnapped due to a money-related dispute.
-
Maximum City reels under heavy downpour, 3,500 shifted across Maha | Top points
Heavy rains pounded Maharashtra capital Mumbai and several other parts of the western state on Tuesday with more than 3,500 people shifted to safer places from flood-prone and vulnerable spots. Chief minister Eknath Shinde, who took charge of the top post last week said teams of the National Disaster Response Force teams have been been deployed wherever required and more personnel will be sent if needed. Massive waterlogging was reported from several urban areas, including Mumbai, while the level of some rivers was rising rapidly.
-
Ludhiana MC forms panel to inspect 37 buses on Tajpur road
With the civic body facing flak over improper functioning of bus service in the city and 37 buses worth around Rs 17 crore gathering dust at a depot on Tajpur road for years, municipal corporation commissioner Shena Aggarwal formed a committee for inspecting the condition of the 37 buses and submitting a report if these buses can be run or have to be sold. Wild grass has also grown inside the buses.
-
Ludhiana | MLA Rajinder Pal Kaur Chhina raises concern over contaminated water supply
Raising concern over contaminated water supply and poor sanitary conditions in her constituency, MLA (Ludhiana South) Rajinder Pal Kaur Chhina conducted a meeting with municipal corporation commissioner Shena Aggarwal at the MC's Zone-D office on Tuesday. Issue of non-functional streetlights was also raised in the meeting. Meanwhile, Aggarwal said directions have been issued to the officials to resolve the issues highlighted by the legislator.
-
Ludhiana | 56 attend webinar on cultivation of vegetable crops at PAU
The department of vegetable science, Punjab Agricultural University, organised an online webinar on 'Cultivation of Vegetable Crops during Rainy Season' under the guidance of Tarsem Singh Dhillon, head, department of vegetable science, in which as many as 56 farmers and students of various departments participated. Principal vegetable breeder, Mamta Pathak, advised the farmers to adopt recommended cultural practices for successful cultivation of okra and bitter gourd. Karamjit Kaur was elected as senior vice-president.
-
U.P. minister to launch toll-free number for redressal of civic issues
Urban development minister of U.P. AK Sharma will on Wednesday launch a toll-free number—1533-- for residents of the state wherein they can register their complaints regarding choked sewer, drinking water and cleanliness. The minister will also review the redressal work being done through the previously launched Sambhav portal.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics