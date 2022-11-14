Gym owner held for dalit woman’s rape

MEERUT A gym operator was arrested for allegedly raping a 21-year-old law student after giving her a spiked cold drink. As per the complaint lodged with the police, he also made a video clip of the incident, blackmailed the student and uploaded it on social media after she stopped visiting the gym.

Police arrested the gym owner Bharat Yadav on the complaint of the woman’s father on Saturday and sent him to jail on Sunday.

SP(City) Purush Kumar Singh said that a case had been registered against Bharat Yadav on charges of rape and issuing threats under SC/ST Act on the basis of the complaint.

The ill-fated dalit woman joined the gym on the advice of its owner Bharat Yadav who is a friend of her father.

While exercising on October 12, she was injured and Bharat Yadav took her to his brother’s hotel near the gym. He allegedly intoxicated the girl with a cold drink laced with a sedative and raped her. He also made a video of the incident and started blackmailing her. Yadav uploaded the video on social media when she refused to visit the gym.

The victim narrated the incident to her family on Saturday and her father lodged a complaint at the Medical College police station, following which Yadav was arrested.