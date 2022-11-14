Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Gym owner held for dalit woman’s rape

Gym owner held for dalit woman’s rape

lucknow news
Published on Nov 14, 2022 12:38 AM IST

SP(City) Purush Kumar Singh said that a case had been registered against Bharat Yadav on charges of rape and issuing threats on the basis of the compalintlodged by the victim’s father.

The ill-fated dalit woman joined the gym on the advice of its owner Bharat Yadav who is a friend of her father. (Pic for representation)
The ill-fated dalit woman joined the gym on the advice of its owner Bharat Yadav who is a friend of her father. (Pic for representation)
ByHT Correspondent

MEERUT A gym operator was arrested for allegedly raping a 21-year-old law student after giving her a spiked cold drink. As per the complaint lodged with the police, he also made a video clip of the incident, blackmailed the student and uploaded it on social media after she stopped visiting the gym.

Police arrested the gym owner Bharat Yadav on the complaint of the woman’s father on Saturday and sent him to jail on Sunday.

SP(City) Purush Kumar Singh said that a case had been registered against Bharat Yadav on charges of rape and issuing threats under SC/ST Act on the basis of the complaint.

The ill-fated dalit woman joined the gym on the advice of its owner Bharat Yadav who is a friend of her father.

While exercising on October 12, she was injured and Bharat Yadav took her to his brother’s hotel near the gym. He allegedly intoxicated the girl with a cold drink laced with a sedative and raped her. He also made a video of the incident and started blackmailing her. Yadav uploaded the video on social media when she refused to visit the gym.

The victim narrated the incident to her family on Saturday and her father lodged a complaint at the Medical College police station, following which Yadav was arrested.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 14, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out