Healthy citizens key to ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047: Murmu

GORAKHPUR President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday inaugurated the Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath Ayush University, the first such university in the state, and stressed the role of traditional Indian healthcare systems and lifestyle in the nation's progress.

“Today, India’s voice is being heard across the world. But to sustain that momentum, every citizen must contribute. We say health is wealth. If we remain healthy, our dream of making India ‘Viksit Bharat’ and a ‘Vishwaguru’ can be realised by 2047,” Murmu said, adding that the Ayush University will be a key medium in that journey.

Endorsing the traditional healthcare systems, the President said people must adopt the Ayurvedic and nature-based lifestyle alongside the modern medicine. “It is important to follow our age-old traditions to maintain health, even after taking conventional medicine,” she said.

Murmu said staying healthy requires balance in lifestyle and emphasized three principles for good health — Hitbhuk (eat as per your body type), Ritbhuk (eat as per the season) and Mitbhuk (eat less).

Underscoring the belief that the human body — composed of five elements — can remain healthy through balance and discipline, the President highlighted the importance of mindful eating, urging people to eat in moderation, follow seasonal diets, and pay attention to what they consume. While manual labour and farming naturally promote good health, she emphasized that those with sedentary lifestyles or office jobs must incorporate yoga into their daily routines to stay fit.

Spread across 52 acres and built at a cost of ₹268 crore, the university marks a significant step forward in the promotion of traditional systems of medicine and holistic health in the state, said a government statement.

Murmu said: “It is said that after Adi Guru Shankaracharya, there has been no other spiritual figure as influential in India as Guru Gorakhnath.” She referred to Gorakhpur as a land of yoga, enriched by the spiritual energy and teachings of the Nath tradition.

The President highlighted the spiritual and historical legacy of the region, stating that it is also the birthplace of Paramhansa Yogananda. She added that the people here are part of a great local tradition that holds national importance and has influenced humanity. The Nath tradition, which follows the teachings of Shri Adinath, Matsyendranath, and Guru Gorakhnath, began from Gorakhpur and has spread across India and even to other countries, working for the welfare of humanity.

President Murmu praised Geeta Press (Gorakhpur) for its outstanding contribution in connecting people to India’s spiritual and cultural heritage for nearly 100 years. She said Geeta Press has been publishing religious texts not only in Sanskrit and Hindi, but also in several other Indian languages.

She pointed out that the university is equipped with high-end facilities that will benefit the general public. Nearly 100 Ayush colleges affiliated with it are already gaining from its excellence.

The President praised chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s efforts in conceptualizing and establishing UP’s first Ayush University.

Highlighting the value of dedication, the President reflected on the word “Athak”, meaning “tireless,” and emphasized that true public service demands unwavering effort, day and night.

She remarked, “While doctors recommend 6–8 hours of sleep, a yogi-like chief minister Adityanath proves that through yoga, even three hours of rest can be as rejuvenating as eight.” Praising his relentless commitment, Murmu called him a symbol of tireless service, noting how his leadership has brought significant progress in infrastructure, agriculture, education, and healthcare across the region.

The President emphasized the value of India’s traditional healing systems like Ayurveda, yoga, and naturopathy, calling them time-tested scientific methods for maintaining health and longevity. She praised the vision behind creating such an institution and underlined its potential to globally promote India’s ancient knowledge. She said: “India’s forests and fields hold a treasure of medicinal herbs.”

The event was also attended by UP governor Anandiben Patel, chief minister Yogi Adityanath, cabinet ministers Surya Pratap Shahi, Swatantra Dev Singh, Sanjay Nishad, AYUSH minister Dayashankar Mishra ‘Dayalu’, MP Ravi Kishan, vice chancellor K Ramachandra Reddy and other dignitaries.