HC dismisses Srikant Tyagi’s plea for security cover

Dismissing a writ petition filed by Noida-based politician Srikant Tyagi and his wife seeking the security of government-paid gunners, the Allahabad high court has observed that “a person who has chosen violence...has no right to plead that the state should take special measures to protect his life from rivals”. Taking into account the criminal history of the petitioner, the court said, “... A person who has chosen violence and does not have any value for human life, has no right to plead that the state should take special measures to protect his life from his rivals.” (HT File)

Tyagi and his wife had moved the high court seeking police protection as they alleged they were receiving continuous life threats.

During the course of the hearing, it was contended on behalf of the petitioners that a history-sheeter and his gang members were continuously issuing life threats to pressure Tyagi to withdraw a criminal case lodged by him.

Earlier, Tyagi was provided the security of four gunners on public expense but it was subsequently withdrawn in August 2022.

On the other hand, the counsel for the respondents opposed the writ petition, saying that several criminal cases were registered against Tyagi, and therefore, the writ petition deserved to be dismissed.

Rejecting the plea, the high court bench, comprising Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Prashant Kumar, referred to the government order (GO) dated April 25, 2001, which provided guidelines for providing security to people facing life threats. In the said GO it was mentioned that no security should be provided to a person who is indulged in criminal activities as he/she may misuse them.

Taking into account the criminal history of the petitioner, the court said, “Providing personal security will bolster the activities of such persons to the detriment of the society at large. A person who has chosen violence and does not have any value for human life, has no right to plead that the state should take special measures to protect his life from his rivals. The threat perception, if any faced by such a person, is of his own making for which the state cannot come forward to provide him security.”

It may be noted that Tyagi made headlines when a video showing him allegedly abusing and assaulting a woman at a Noida apartment complex, surfaced on social media.

