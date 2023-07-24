Maximum monsoon deaths in Uttar Pradesh due to drowning: Report

The highest number of deaths in Uttar Pradesh after the onset of monsoons have been due to drowning, according to data released by the relief commissioner’s office. Rising Ganga level in Varanasi on Sunday. (Rajesh Kumar/ht)

According to the relief commissioner’s report, nearly 20 people have died by drowning over the past one and a half week alone. These deaths have been reported from Pilibhit, Farrukhabad, Kanpur Dehat, Chitrakoot, Rampur, Hardoi among others with maximum of 10 deaths reported on July 20.

The report states that 8000 people have been affected in Meerut due to rise in water levels as a result of which one of the Ganga embankments crumbled in Meerut.

The rise in the water level in the Yamuna too has affected 4 regions in the Mathura district, which includes a total of 29 villages, according to relief commissioner Naveen Kumar.

River Ganga too is flowing above the danger level in Badaun and Farrukhabad.

“It is estimated that presently around 335 villages of 13 districts in the state have been and continue to be affected by floods,” stated the report.

Sub divisional magistrates and police officials have been making announcements at regular intervals in the risk prone villages for the residents to temporarily shift to safe areas.

Thirteen rescue teams of national and state disaster response forces and provincial armed constabulary have been deployed to manage the damage and risk in these areas.

“Over 10,509 dry ration kits, 613 outposts, and 886 flood shelters have been created. For animals, 242 animal camos with arrangements for fodder, over 4,67,000 animal vaccines and sufficient fodder for over 4 lakh animals have been stocked, including setting up of 2607 gaushalas in flood affected areas have been made,” according to report from the relief commissioner’s office.

Around 438 medical teams have also been constituted in the state for flood relief purposes, it added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON