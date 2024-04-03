Hindi Rangmanch Diwas: Corporators’ help sought to infuse funds into stage

Lack of financial support and prevalent corruption within the government system continue to be impediments in the growth and sustainability of Hindi theatre. A performance being put up during theKalakar Milan Samaroh at the Baudh Sansthan, in Lucknow, on Wednesday. (Ashfaq Ali/HH)

However, despite this, there is a lot that Hindi theatre has achieved in the state capital. These were showcased at the gathering called Kalakar Milan Samaroh at the Baudh Sansthan organised by Kalakar Association, when theatre artistes assembled at International Baudh Sansthan to mark Hindi Rangmanch Diwas on Wednesday.

Talking over the phone, renowned actor, Anil Rastogi, expressed dismay over the insufficient financial backing received by Hindi theatre. Despite relentless efforts to produce quality plays, the sector grapples with a dearth of support, leading to a struggle for innovation and progress. Rastogi highlighted the number of factors contributing to this predicament, including the absence of quality productions and a disconnect with the audience.

“Today the need is for innovative strategies to revitalise Hindi theatre. Beyond financial support, there is a pressing need to bridge the gap between artistes and audiences.”

Surya Mohan Kulshreshtha, noted artiste and director said, “Why is Hindi theatre struggling while counterparts like Gujarati, Bengali, and Marathi theatre flourish with ample financial resources and better facilities? We need to introspect. One will have to understand one point that private investments will never come without quality work.

“The artistes of today must show commitment to overcome obstacles to preserve the rich legacy of Hindi theatre for generations to come.

“We need to organise more and more theatre festivals, workshops besides plays in our city. There was a time when we used to organise festivals and workshops after borrowing money from friends. It was because of our commitment to the theatre. But today, if the government is providing a grant for that then it must be used for increasing quality in production.”

Sangam Bahuguna, president, Kalakar Association, shed light on the corruption hindering access to grants for their productions.

“Many times, cuts must be paid to get grants from the government. So, today, there is a need for corporators to come up front to support theatre. They have a lot of CSR funds which could be used to encourage theatre, but for that quality plays will have to be staged. Also, audiences need to learn to pay for watching quality artistes perform.

“With concerted efforts to address corruption, enhance production quality, and foster greater audience engagement, Hindi theatre will eventually flourish with the support of both private and public funds. The celebration of Hindi Rangmanch Diwas serves as a reminder of the resilience and cultural significance of Hindi theatre. I know the challenges persist, but the collective determination of artistes and stakeholders will show the way forward.”